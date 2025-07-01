Methanol Market worth $55.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Methanol Market is projected to grow from USD 45.56 billion in 2025 to USD 55.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing requirement of methanol-to-olefins (MTO) and methanol-to-propylene (MTP) processes plays an essential role in the global methanol industry. With these technologies, methanol can become a key feedstock for producing noble petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene, which are used extensively in plastics, packaging, and textiles. China, in particular, has invested heavily in MTO/MTP plants to wean off reliance on traditional naphtha production, securing a stable demand for methanol. The growing acceptance of methanol as an alternative fuel has also supported market growth. Methanol’s cleaner combustion properties make it a favorable candidate for mixing with gasoline, marine, and heavy-duty transport fuels, thus allowing industries to comply with increasingly tighter emissions regulations. More and more countries are now looking into methanol-based fuel alternatives to help them transition to low-carbon energy infrastructure. All these factors play an important role in the global demand for methanol.

Methanex Corporation (Canada) Valenz (Switzerland) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China) Zagros Petrochemical Company (Iran)

Drivers: Growing demand from automotive and construction industries Restraint: Use of fuel-grade ethanol Opportunity: Use of methanol as an alternative fuel in marine and manufacturing industries Challenge: Capital-intensive requirements for using methanol

Coal is expected to grow at the highest rate in the methanol market, by feedstock, from 2025 to 2030 By derivative, the MTO/MTP segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the methanol market from 2025 to 2030 By end-use industry, the solvents segment will register the highest CAGR in the methanol market from 2025 to 2030 Asia Pacific is the largest region in the methanol market

Based on region, the APAC is the largest segment of the global methanol market because of its rapidly developing industrial sector and substantial requirements from end users such as construction, vehicles, and electronic products. China leads all global methanol consumption because the nation employs large quantities of methanol as both an MTO plant raw material and a fuel alternative. Due to the region's extensive natural gas and coal resources, manufacturers benefit from economical methanol production facilities. The demand for methanol is also rising in India and Southeast Asian nations because these areas are experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion. The region’s growth is supported by Asian Pacific manufacturing companies creating new plants for improved regional fuel distribution. Asia Pacific's global methanol market leadership stems from its substantial economic expansion, developing industrial sectors, and governmental energy policies supporting methanol usage.

Based on feedstock, coal is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its abundant availability and low cost, particularly in countries like China. Coal-to-methanol (CTM) technology provides a secure alternative to natural gas-dependent production, particularly for countries with scarce natural gas reserves or high costs. Substantial investments in coal-based methanol plants for chemical applications have helped drive the market. Moreover, government efforts in coal-producing nations to use local resources for chemical production are driving coal-based methanol output. The versatility of coal as a feedstock in providing energy security also sustains its increasing use.

Based on derivatives, the MTO/MTP (methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene) segment will register the highest CAGR in terms of value. The consumption of propylene and ethylene is rising, driven by industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) and Methanol-to-Propylene (MTP) technologies offer opportunities for methanol use, particularly in countries with limited oil resources. Nations like China, India, the US, Russia, and Germany are rapidly expanding their MTO and MTP capacities to achieve petrochemical self-sufficiency, creating strong demand for methanol. The production of olefins from methanol is also becoming popular due to flexible sourcing and cost-effectiveness in areas rich in natural gas. As a result, the MTO and MTP sectors are poised for substantial annual growth, making them crucial to the methanol market value chain.

Based on end-use industry, solvents will likely have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Methanol is widely used as a solvent across various industries due to its significant demand. It is essential in producing chemicals like formaldehyde & acetic acid and paints, coatings, adhesives, and inks. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies drive the demand for these products. Moreover, the increasing use of methanol-based solvents in medicine, personal care, and cleaning products contributes to its growth. Methanol is cost-effective, highly volatile, and an excellent solvent, making it a preferred choice. Its lower toxicity than traditional solvents also aligns with evolving environmental regulations, ensuring its continued versatility and market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is a dynamic center of opportunity for the global methanol market, fueled by industrialization, growing energy demand, and a developing trend toward cleaner fuels. Companies can capitalize on these trends by investing in local production plants, forming strategic partnerships, and innovating green methanol technologies. For example, China's growing use of methanol-blended fuels in the transportation market reflects the growing demand for alternative energy sources. Government initiatives like India's "Methanol Economy" program, which encourages methanol as a clean and affordable fuel, also offer fertile ground for growth. Proactively adapting to regional regulatory environments and aligning with growing demand for sustainable energy solutions will allow companies to establish long-term growth and competitive positioning in this strategic market.

