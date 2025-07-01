Payscale Expands Global Footprint with Bucharest Technology Hub

BOSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc., the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of its Bucharest Technology Hub to reinforce Payscale’s commitment to AI-driven innovation with access to Romania’s highly skilled workforce.

“Romania is a strategic bet in the future of Payscale,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said. “Bucharest offers exceptional engineering talent, a business-friendly EU time zone, and a mature innovation ecosystem. It’s a forward-looking choice for the next chapter of our global expansion.”

The Bucharest Technology Hub will allow Payscale to focus on further investment in AI research and development, accelerating innovative compensation solutions and delivering more features faster, so customers stay ahead in an ever-changing business climate. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s global growth trajectory and elevates the organization’s commitment to leveraging AI as a catalyst for innovation rather than a threat to jobs.

“The Romanian talent we hire will be focused on meaningful projects, directly contributing to the architecture and design of products for the market leader and pay pioneers with decades of data innovation,” Payscale Regional Vice President Paul Pitu said. “The intelligent solutions we create will shape the world of work for millions of employees around the world for years to come.”

Romanian employees will continue Payscale’s tradition of a remote work culture with the ability to collaborate across cities, countries, and time zones. The Bucharest Technology Hub expands that vision with the trust that its employees can get work done wherever they choose to work, whether it’s in the Bucharest office or at home, and collaborate in person on occasion.

“Remote work is woven into the fabric of who Payscale is as an organization and is instrumental to its success,” Payscale Chief People Officer Lexi Clarke said. “We believe the flexibility that remote work offers helps Payscale create more innovative solutions and recruit the brightest talent for long-term careers.”

Learn more about Payscale’s career opportunities at: https://www.payscale.com/careers.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of Fortune 500 companies and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, AccentCare, University of Washington, American Airlines, and RiteAid.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Contact: Press@Payscale.com