Sapient Insights Recognizes Payscale as Top Vendor in Compensation Category of Annual HR Systems Survey Report

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced its products received four No. 1 placements and four Top 5 placements in the compensation category across market size segments for user experience and vendor satisfaction in the Sapient Insights Group 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey.

“Payscale’s No. 1 rankings are proof of our dedication to helping our customers unlock their full potential through compensation intelligence,” Chief Customer Officer Kate Peter said. “Organizations need a powerful partner that excels in helping them leverage pay as an always-on strategic driver of performance, culture, and competitive advantage. The voice of thousands of HR professionals confirms that partner is Payscale.”

The prestigious report is one of the HR industry’s longest-running, most comprehensive assessments of HR technology solutions. This year, the report involved the responses of 9,886 HR practitioners from 4,670 organizations around the world. Sapient Insights Group’s 28th Annual HR Systems Survey Report’s highly anticipated Voice of the Customer ratings rank buyer’s overall vendor satisfaction and user experience in 22 HR tech segments, based on customer feedback.

Payscale customers agree, celebrating the organization’s commitment to meeting customers where they are.

“With Payscale, we have a trusted source for salary data as well as the right tools and technology for where we’re at in our journey — and where we’re headed,” Centauri Health Solutions CHRO Jimmy Griffin said. “Payscale’s ability to grow and scale with us provides flexibility to go as fast as we want or as slow as we need depending on what our business activity is at the time.”

Payscale’s compensation benchmarking solutions were ranked No. 1 in the Compensation Category for User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction for both Enterprise (>5000 employees) and Mid-Market (500-5000 employees) organizations. Payscale solutions also ranked in the Top 5 for both User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction for Mid-Market and SMB (<500 employees) organizations — a testament to the company’s usability, relevance, and consistent performance across market segments.

“Over the years that Sapient Insights Group has tracked compensation solutions, we have seen a growing trend in the compensation management system market of not just new entrants to the space, but also solutions that are embedded within larger established HCM providers or from outside sources such as AI-enabled research tools.” Cliff Stevenson, Director of Research at Sapient Insights Group said. “Payscale has consistently appeared near the top or at the very top of customer rankings due to its ability to specialize for an increasingly complex market and their ability to first determine the immediate needs of their users and then design around those needs.”

According to the 2025 Compensation Best Practices Report, the adoption of compensation strategy and purpose-built compensation technology is increasing year over year. Payscale has been at the forefront of this increase, helping organizations make confident pay decisions for more than two decades with scalable tools and services, transparent data, and context-rich insights.

Learn more about Payscale’s comprehensive, compensation intelligence solutions: https://www.payscale.com/products

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is a certified women-owned, privately-owned consulting, research, and advisory firm. Specializing in HR and operational systems and practices, we support clients navigating complex challenges across HR transformations, change management, leadership, culture, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise system strategies. The company’s HR Systems Survey is the HR profession’s most trusted source for objective data on the HR technology market and insights to guide buyer investments and vendor product development and marketing. For more information, visit www.sapientinsights.com.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Quest Diagnostics, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

