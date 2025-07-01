Press Release

Lay jury verdict in the TriZetto trial

Paris – July 1st, 2025. Atos Group acknowledges that, on 30 June 2025, a lay jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York awarded compensatory damages in the amount of close to 70 million dollars to be paid by Syntel to TriZetto, as part of Syntel’s ongoing litigation with Cognizant and its subsidiary Trizetto, for damages due to Syntel’s misappropriation and copyright infringement. The case started in 2015 between Syntel and TriZetto and predated the 2018 acquisition of Syntel by Atos.

The lay jury verdict will now be reviewed by the judge and a final decision is expected within the following months, which could be assorted of punitive damages. Atos will have the right to appeal.

