Total voting rights

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Total Voting Rights
1 July 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 303,914,083 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 303,914,083. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • July 01, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Transaction in Own Shares

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES1 JULY 2025 The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 30 June 2025 the Company purchased for...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares
  • June 30, 2025 11:11 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Issue of Equity

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 30 June 2025Issue of EquityAllotment of Ordinary Shares The Board announces that on 30 June 2025 3,267,029 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity