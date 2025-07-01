To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 1 July 2025

Announcement no. 57/2025

Cash Flows

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish cash flow data on bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachment