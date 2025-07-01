Cash Flows

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                1 July 2025
                                        Announcement no. 57/2025

Cash Flows

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish cash flow data on bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachment


Attachments

57_YdlRk20250701JYK

Recommended Reading

  • June 30, 2025 08:40 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Change of address

    30 June 2025 Corporate Announcement No. 56 /2025 To Nasdaq Copenhagen Change of address As of 7 July 2025, the company Jyske Realkredit A/S will change address to Kalvebod Brygge 3 DK- 1560...

    Read More
    Change of address
  • June 30, 2025 02:08 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                30 June 2025                                        Announcement no. 55/2025 Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to...

    Read More
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)