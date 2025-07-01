Virtune is listing Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris

Stockholm, July 1st, 2025 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the listing of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (VCOIN50) on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. The exchange-traded product (ETP) is now available to investors in the Netherlands and France through brokers and banks. The product is also available to Swedish investors through Avanza and Montrose.

The VCOIN50 ETP - which was also listed on Xetra on June 2 - now marks another key milestone with its listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, further advancing Virtune’s expansion into the European market. Coinbase is serving as the custodian for VCOIN50.

Virtune has made history as the first company to list a crypto Exchange Traded Product (ETP) tracking the Coinbase 50 Europe index, developed by Coinbase, a trusted and global leader in crypto services and administered by MarketVector Indexes™ (“MarketVector”), a leading global index provider.

About Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP:

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking the Coinbase 50 Europe Index, the premier global benchmark index for digital assets. Currently, VCOIN50 ETP offers exposure to 21 crypto assets that are compliant with market-specific regulatory and exchange-specific policies. Virtune’s expansion to include all 50 assets in the COIN50 is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The ETP provides exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets and is rebalanced quarterly. The product features a transparent structure backed by physical holdings and secured with institutional-level solutions.

Allocation as of 30th of June 2025:

https://www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"We have worked closely with Coinbase since our inception, leveraging their industry-leading custody, trading, and staking services across all our ETPs. Following the successful launch of the COIN50 ETP, we are proud to now bring this product to a broader European audience through its cross-listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. COIN50, designed as the crypto market’s equivalent of the S&P 500, aims to become the leading global crypto benchmark. This ETP provides both institutional and retail investors with diversified exposure to the crypto market - crafted by industry experts with deep experience and insight.”

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional:

“With the launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in Europe, we’re making one of the most comprehensive benchmarks for the crypto market directly accessible to investors across the EU. This marks a major step forward in our mission to expand global access to digital assets and provide institutional-grade tools for navigating this evolving asset class. The introduction of this ETP reinforces our commitment to bridging traditional financial infrastructure with the growing demand for regulated, secure exposure to the digital economy.”

Martin Leinweber, Director, Digital Asset Research and Strategy, MarketVector:

"The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP marks a significant step forward for crypto investment in Europe, offering broad, institutional-grade exposure to digital assets through a single, efficient product. This milestone combines MarketVector’s index expertise, Coinbase’s market infrastructure, and Virtune’s transparent, regulated approach. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Virtune by becoming the index provider for their entire range of crypto ETPs across Europe. Together, we’re delivering the tools institutional and retail investors need to navigate the digital asset landscape with greater confidence and clarity.”

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure: Exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product

Backing: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets

Custody: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase

Management Fee: 0.95% per annum

Trading currency: USD, EUR

First day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: Monday, 30th of June 2025

BloombergTicker: VCOIN50

ISIN: SE0024738389

WKN: A4A5D4

Exchange ticker: VRTC

Exchanges: Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, Xetra





For questions, contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

E-mail: christopher@virtune.com





About Virtune AB (Publ):

Headquartered in Stockholm, Virtune is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto ETPs listed on regulated European exchanges. With strong regulatory foundations, partnerships with industry leaders, and a skilled team, Virtune delivers innovative and compliant investment products aligned with the evolving global crypto landscape.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.

The Coinbase 50 Europe Index (“Index”) is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector”) and its Licensors and has been licensed for use by Virtune AB (Publ) (“Licensee”). MarketVector has contracted with CC Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CC Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards MarketVector, CC Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MarketVector is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee’s legality or suitability and/or for Licensee’s business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on the Virtune Coinbase 50 Europe ETP (“Product”) or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MarketVector and any of its affiliates, and MarketVector and any of its affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in Licensee and/or in Licensee’s business offerings. MARKETVECTOR AND ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES AND ANY OF ITS LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO LICENSEE.