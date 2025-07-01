Integrated Battery and Battery Innovation Technology Report 2025: 17 Models Adopt New Technologies, 34 New Battery Innovations Released

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Battery (CTP, CTB, CTC, and CTV)and Battery Innovation Technology Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power Battery Research Unveils Innovations: 17 New Vehicle Models and 34 Breakthrough Technologies

The Integrated Battery and Battery Innovation Technology Report 2025 has been launched, offering an in-depth analysis of the ever-evolving landscape of integrated battery systems and innovative battery technologies. This comprehensive report delves into their current development status, installation practices, and market integration while projecting future growth trends.



Deepening Application of Integrated Battery Technologies

Integrated battery technologies encompass both battery pack and body integration methods, with Cell to Pack (CTP) and Cell to Body (CTB)/Cell to Chassis (CTC) being prominent forms. With these systems, battery cells are seamlessly integrated into the vehicle chassis, enhancing electric vehicle range, structural integrity, and space optimization. To date, 17 vehicle models have adopted integrated technologies with OEMs like Leapmotor, BYD, Tesla, and Xpeng leading the forefront. Recently, manufacturers like Changan, Geely, and Avatr have embraced CTB, CTV, and other advanced technologies.



Geely's new "blade-type" LiFePO4 Aegis Dagger Battery, introduced in April 2024, marks a significant upgrade from previous models, leveraging CTB technology. The battery integrates into the vehicle structure and will debut with the Geely Galaxy E5, promising improved rigidity and safety. Innovative features include composite high-strength steel, advanced thermal management, and an enhanced safety system.



In March 2025, Leapmotor's CTC 2.0 Plus debuted with improved safety, integration, and intelligence, offering heightened impact resistance, increased bottom strength, and advanced safety tests. The introduction of this technology on the upcoming Leapmoon B10 signifies a leap forward in the adoption of integrated battery designs.



Surge in Battery Innovation Technologies from 2024 to 2025

BMW's sixth-generation power battery, featuring pioneering large cylindrical cells, leads global innovations with plans to retrofit next-generation models by 2026. Among 12 battery suppliers, CATL has been at the forefront, unveiling seven new technologies employed across various vehicle types. Notably, its 6C LiFePO4 battery offers an additional 350 kilometers of range with just a 10-minute charge, positioning itself for future installation in advanced platforms like Ultium's quasi-900V.



Fast Charging Technologies Evolving from 6C to 10C

Fast charging advancements have progressed dramatically, with batteries now capable of 10C rates. CATL's 6C LiFePO4, SVOLT Energy's supercharged battery, and EVE's cylindrical battery mark milestones. BYD's "flash charging battery" achieves refueling speeds with its unprecedented 10C charge, achieving 20 kilometers in 10 seconds and a range of 400 kilometers in just five minutes of charging.



In this high-stakes arena, the BYD battery employed in Han L and Tang L models, launching in April, demonstrates cutting-edge performance, including a maximum speed surpassing 300 km/h.



Emerging Role of Batteries in PHEVs and EREVs

As Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs) gain traction, specialized batteries are pivoting to ensure high power output alongside rapid charging capabilities. Companies like CATL, SVOLT Energy, and CALB are focusing on this segment, launching innovative solutions to meet these multi-faceted needs.



CATL's Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery, introduced with Avatr 12, represents a pioneering effort in this direction, with aspirations across 30 vehicle models from manufacturers like Geely and Chery by 2025. Further advancements include SVOLT Energy's Dragon Scale Armor hybrid battery poised for mass production, embodying an 800V 4C capacity, while its off-road and HEV batteries signify tailored solutions for specialized vehicle categories.





Development Trends of New Energy Batteries and Integrated Batteries

Mass production of Large Cylindrical Batteries Is Accelerating, and Some Companies Have Entered the Mass Production Stage

