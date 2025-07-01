eQ Plc Members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

1 July 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

According to the decision of the eQ Plc’s Annual General Meeting, Shareholders’ Nomination Committee comprises of four members and each of the company’s four largest shareholders, based on the ownership status as of 30 June, is entitled to appoint a member.

Based on the ownership status of eQ Plc as of 30 June 2025, the shareholders represented in the Nomination Committee are: Fennogens Investments S.A., Rettig Oy Ab, Chilla Capital S.A. and Teamet Oy.

The representatives of the four largest shareholders in the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee are:

Alexandre Labignette, CEO, Fennogens Investments S.A.

Roger Lönnberg, Director, Head of Family Office, Rettig Oy Ab

Janne Larma, Member of the Board, Chilla Capital S.A.

Antti Koskimies, Member of the Board, Teamet Oy

The tasks of the Nomination Board are annually to:

prepare and present to the general meeting a proposal for the number of Board members in accordance with the Articles of Association;

prepare and presenting to the general meeting a proposal for the election of the Board members;

prepare and present to the general meeting a proposal for the remuneration of the Chair of the Board and the Board members in line with the Company’s remuneration policy for governing bodies; and

identify potential candidates for successors to current Board members.



eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.