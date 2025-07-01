Bitget Turns Crypto Trading Into a Smart Conversation with GetAgent

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to officially launch GetAgent, a new AI-powered trading assistant designed to ease users' interaction and understanding of the crypto market. By combining advanced AI with real-time market data and trading tools, GetAgent is engineered to transform complex decision-making into a simple chat.

Built for today’s fast-paced trading environment, GetAgent combines instant insights, real-time news, technical analysis, and trade execution into a single, seamless conversation. Following a successful pre-launch, the AI assistant is now officially live, offering users tailored technical signals, market sentiment, and data-driven analysis across the ever-changing crypto landscape.

GetAgent dynamically tracks real-time price movements and adapts its responses based on user’s trading history, preferences, and watchlists. For example, when indicators like RSI hit critical levels or a trend reversal is detected, the assistant flags the opportunity or risk immediately. By transforming complex data into actionable intelligence, GetAgent empowers users to make faster, smarter trading decisions without the need for extensive manual analysis, leveling the playing field for both experienced and novice traders alike.

With 24/7 monitoring of crypto trends and price movements, GetAgent reduces time spent switching between different tools and sources, helping traders respond faster and act with more precision. With each prompt, the GetAgent adapts to ones trading patterns, assets and preferences, ensuring that the insights and alerts are personalized for each trader. The assistant is also set to evolve with more integrations, customizable settings, and support for future asset classes down the line.

"AI is shaping a new era of trading—more efficient, more informed, and more user-led. GetAgent takes away the stress of interpreting data and churns out insights that will help both novice and experienced traders move faster, smarter, and with greater clarity. Think of it like ChatGPT but specifically made for crypto trading," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The official launch now opens GetAgent to select users with invitation codes, inviting traders of every experience level to leverage AI for smarter, simpler, and faster crypto trading.

GetAgent represents the latest addition to Bitget’s expanding product stack that focuses on simplifying the user experience without compromising on performance. In January 2025, Bitget introduced Bitget Seed, an AI-powered platform designed to surface early-stage Web3 crypto projects with high growth potential. The product launch aligns with Bitget’s strategy of blending emerging technology such as AI with accessible trading infrastructure—bridging the gap between on-chain innovation and everyday users.

To secure access and learn more, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9779cd4-a9b8-4915-ab33-cc5995df7b88