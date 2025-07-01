Close-Up International Appoints Jim Barone as Executive Vice President of Business Solutions to Continue Launch into US Pharma CRM Market

PRINCETON, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close-Up International, a global leading provider of CRM and data technology solutions for the life sciences industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Barone as Executive Vice President of Business Solutions. In this role, Jim will lead efforts to expand Close-Up’s footprint across the U.S. CRM market and drive strategic growth initiatives.

Jim brings over 30 years of experience in the life sciences sector, with a strong background in pharmaceuticals, data, and emerging technologies. Throughout his career, Jim has been at the forefront of innovation in CRM strategy and advanced analytics solutions. Prior to joining Close-Up, Jim held key leadership roles which included Senior Director of Product Strategy at Veeva Systems and Area VP of Sales at Komodo Health, where he led strategic initiatives to align CRM product development with the needs of key accounts teams and the launch of a market access and claims integration platform tailored for emerging and mid-size pharmaceutical companies, respectively. He was also President and CEO of BusinessOne Technologies for 15+ years and successfully led teams to develop and implement data-driven CRM platforms, delivering scalable and impactful solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.

“Jim’s proven record and deep industry expertise make him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Robert Thomas, CCO of Close-Up. “His vision and leadership will be key as we continue to grow our CRM presence in the United States and deliver market-leading solutions to pharmaceutical companies.” With the current Salesforce and Veeva CRM disruption, we have a tremendous opportunity to provide Pharma companies a proven AI CRM solution with over 245 active CRM clients in over 50 Counties.”

“I’m excited to join Close-Up at such a transformative moment for our industry,” said Jim Barone. “Close-Up has an exceptional CRM platform and is the only 5-star peer reviewed pharma CRM solution on Gartner in 2025. I look forward to collaborating with the team to further enhance our solutions and support clients in achieving commercial excellence.” Jim’s appointment reflects Close-Up’s continued commitment to innovation, client success, and further expansion in the US pharma CRM technology landscape.

About Close-Up Intl.,

Close-Up International is a leading provider of AI-powered CRM, data analytics and business intelligence solutions for the global life sciences industry. With 55+ years in the market, we serve 650+ healthcare clients in over 50 countries with 47,000+ active CRM users and top 3 global pharma CRM providers. Our AI-powered CRM platform enhances engagement with healthcare professionals, identifies real-time opportunities and threats, while boosting overall productivity. Designed for seamless adoption, it offers an intuitive user interface, flexible data integration, and long-term cost benefits to pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.closeupus.com or email us at info@closeupus.com

Contact:

Robert Thomas | Close-Up Intl,

rthomas@closeupus.com

closeupus.com