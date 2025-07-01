Gray Media Names Stephanie Plant as General Manager of WTAP in Parkersburg, West Virginia

ATLANTA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Stephanie Plant as the next General Manager of WTAP, the NBC affiliate in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She will also oversee 2 local low-power stations: FOX affiliate WOVA-LD and CBS affiliate WIYE-LD. She succeeds Ken Long, who is retiring after 44 years in the media industry. Stephanie assumes her new role effective July 2, 2025.

Stephanie is a Parkersburg native and has nearly 20 years of sales experience in the market. She joined WTAP as an Account Manager in 2016 and served for the last 8 years as Local Sales Manager. Previously, she was a Sales Manager for a Parkersburg radio group.

Stephanie is committed to community service, currently serving on the Board of Directors for Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Foundation, as Race Director for Thriving Beyond Breast Cancer, and she previously served on the board for the Boys and Girls Club.

