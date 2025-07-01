Press Release

Nokia’s new energy innovation venture Enscryb secures partner and first two customers

Enscryb is partnering with NODES, a Norwegian technology company, and will be offering services to Nanuq, a charging infrastructure company, and Smartecon, a utility scale renewable energy construction / EPC company.

Enscryb is a platform that uses digital twins and stream processing technology to enable real-time distributed energy orchestration in an era of increasing market volatility, demand and renewable production.

Enscryb can simulate distributed energy systems of any size and complexity from grid, to meter, to connected assets.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced its latest venture, Enscryb, an energy innovation platform, is partnering with NODES, an energy trading company. In addition, Enscryb has also secured and onboarded two customers: Nanuq, a charging infrastructure company, and Smartecon, a renewable energy provider.

Enscryb is an innovative digital toolbox that enables real-time distributed energy flexibility orchestration in an era of increasing market volatility, demand and renewable production by simulating electricity systems of any size and complexity. The Enscryb toolset also provides energy flexibility forecasting for battery energy storage systems and solar hybrid assets. By analyzing data from both markets and clients' own infrastructures, Enscryb enables more accurate and bankable financial modeling for renewable energy projects.

Based on technology from Nokia Bell Labs, Enscryb is the latest Nokia venture to engage external partners and customers. These collaborations stem from Nokia’s internal venture incubator dedicated to innovation and new commercialization paths for Nokia Bell Labs technology.

By contributing to reducing energy expenses, increasing grid resiliency and transitioning toward Net Zero, Enscryb also emphasizes Nokia’s commitment to sustainable businesses.

NODES facilitates the trading of flexibility resources and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) between System Operators and Flexibility Service Providers, aggregators and large Industrial and Commercial assets. This activity supports the sustainability sector and contributes to the development of emerging energy flexibility and congestion markets.

Nanuq helps its industrial customers transition to electrified fleets. They plan investment and operation of fleets with local generation resources and charge points to ensure maximum efficiency by lowering energy operation expenses.

Smartecon is a pan-Baltic EPC company specializing in utility-scale renewable energy projects. It helps developers and asset owners bring solar, battery, and hybrid power plants from concept to grid connection, with a strong focus on grid compliance, technical design, and hands-on project execution.

Chris D. Jones, Vice President for Strategic Partnerships at Nokia, said: “Enscryb is the latest proof-point that our venture incubator is finding new ways to commercialize Nokia Bell Labs technology. Nokia is very proud of Enscryb and its first partner and customers. We are looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable energy future by helping the energy industry transition through digitalization.”

Svein Jørgen Sønning, Head of Technology at NODES, said: “This collaboration strengthens the foundation for a more resilient and dynamic flexibility market. Enscryb’s ability to optimize DERs investment decisions and operations by using real-time orchestration and advanced value stack strategies complement NODES’ market design. This synergy helps stakeholders unlock greater value from their energy assets.”

Hannes Aus, Chief Development Officer and co-founder of Smartecon, said: " At Smartecon, we don’t just build — we help clients make sense of complexity. Enscryb complements our approach by turning market and infrastructure data into actionable insights. With this partnership, we can deliver not only bankable energy systems but also smarter planning and better performance from day one."

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Enscryb

Enscryb is an innovative new venture incubated within Nokia to provide simplicity in an increasingly complex energy system. It is a powerful digital engine that enables the creation of digital twin energy systems and deploys new steering mechanisms to maximize the value of energy flexibility for industrial and commercial consumers.

About NODES

Nodes is a service-minded company that works with our partners to develop a liquid marketplace for trading flexibility. We provide an innovative market design, which is helping unlock the value of flexibility and accelerating the energy transition. We continually strive to develop new products and services, which can be used to further the development of flexibility services.

About Nanuq

Nanuq develops holistic charging infrastructure concepts that combine technology, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability. From data-driven planning to smart grid solutions and the integration of renewable energies – we are rethinking electrification and making it future-proof.

About Smartecon

Smartecon is a leading pan-Baltic utility scale renewable energy and construction company that has extensive experience in designing and constructing over 1,000 solar battery and hybrid power plants across five countries. It is a key player in the renewable energy sector and its partnership with Nokia further strengthens its commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

