1 July 2025



PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

FY25 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

PayPoint plc today announces that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:





2025 Annual Report and Accounts;

Notice of the 2025 AGM ("Notice of AGM") to be held at 12.00 noon on Thursday, 6 August 2025 at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1EL; and

Form of Proxy for the 2025 AGM.

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(3) the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are accessible and are available on the Company's website at: https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate/investor-centre

The results of voting will be announced following the conclusion of the AGM and will also be available on the Company’s website.

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.1, copies of the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138