Soleno Therapeutics Announces Two Presentations Featuring VYKAT(TM) XR in Prader-Willi Syndrome at ENDO 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that two abstracts featuring data on VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, previously known as DCCR, have been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2025), which is being held July 12-15, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ENDO 2025

Title: The Glycemic Outcomes of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR)

Tablets for Administered for Hyperphagia in Individuals with Prader-Willi

Syndrome Over 4 Years Format: Oral Presentation Session: OR35 – Adipose Tissue, Appetite, and Obesity: Fat and Full: Adipocyte Signaling, Appetite Regulation, and Metabolic Control Date/Time: Monday, July 14, 2025, 2:45pm-3:00pm PT (5:45pm-6:00pm ET) Presenter: Ashley Shoemaker, MD, MSCI, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Title: Characterization of Peripheral Edema in Individuals with Prader-Willi

Syndrome During Long-term Administration of Diazoxide Choline

Extended-Release Tablet (DCCR) Over 4.5 Years Format: Poster presentation Session: P104 - Adipose Tissue, Appetite, and Obesity: Decoding Appetite: Mechanisms, Modulation, and Metabolic Implications Date/Time: Monday, July 14, 2025, 12:00pm-1:30pm PT (3:00pm-4:30pm ET) Presenter: Ashley Shoemaker, MD, MSCI, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center





About PWS

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by an abnormality in the gene expression on chromosome 15. The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births. The defining symptom of PWS is hyperphagia, a chronic and life-threatening condition characterized by an intense persistent sensation of hunger accompanied by food preoccupations, an extreme drive to consume food, food-related behavior problems, and a lack of normal satiety, which can severely diminish the quality of life for individuals with PWS and their families. Hyperphagia can lead to significant mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior) and longer term, co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

About VYKAT XR

VYKAT XR was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26, 2025, and is now commercially available to U.S. patients.

VYKAT XR is indicated for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Use of VYKAT XR is contraindicated in patients who have a known hypersensitivity to diazoxide, other components of VYKAT XR, or to thiazides.

Warnings and Precautions

Hyperglycemia

Hyperglycemia, including diabetic ketoacidosis, has been reported. Before initiating VYKAT XR, test fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and HbA1c; optimize blood glucose in patients who have hyperglycemia. During treatment, regularly monitor fasting glucose (FPG or fasting blood glucose) and HbA1c. Monitor fasting glucose more frequently during the first few weeks of treatment in patients with risk factors for hyperglycemia.

Risk of Fluid Overload

Edema, including severe reactions associated with fluid overload, has been reported. Monitor for signs or symptoms of edema or fluid overload. VYKAT XR has not been studied in patients with compromised cardiac reserve and should be used with caution in these patients.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥10% and at least 2% greater than placebo) included hypertrichosis, edema, hyperglycemia, and rash.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578

Media Contact:

media@soleno.life