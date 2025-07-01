Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Hattiesburg, Mississippi today. The franchise provides inspection, prevention, exclusion and removal services for raccoons, bats, rodents, snakes and other nuisance wildlife species to the Forrest, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River and Walthall Counties. It is owned and operated by Nathaniel Rowzee, who possesses a deep understanding of the region’s critter concerns from his previous work with his father, who owns and operates the franchise Critter Control of Central Mississippi.

Right now, South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast region is home to a great deal of wildlife activity, particularly from raccoons, which are seeking out area homes to give birth in, and bats, which are legally protected from being removed from homes until their nesting season ends in September. The Hattiesburg franchise will conduct inspections to identify potential critters in local homes, keep families and properties safe from any wildlife they find inside, perform humane removals of the critters and seal off all entry points to keep more from coming back in.

“This is the most active time of year for wildlife in our area. Raccoons are looking for places to give birth, bats are looking for places to safely raise their newborn pups, countless snakes are slithering around properties– the list goes on and on.” said Nathaniel Rowzee, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Hattiesburg . “Some of these critters are small and may not look like too much to handle, but they’re often more dangerous than you’d think and carry diseases; it’s always best to seek out professional help. I know not only how to humanely get them out, but also how to fortify your home to keep more from getting in again.”

“There’s a great deal of wildlife activity in South Mississippi. These critters are looking for safe places to cool down, give birth and find food; local homes check all those boxes for them,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Being the son of an experienced wildlife removal professional, on top of his own wealth of experience, gives him all the tools he needs to deftly handle the critter concerns of the region.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Hattiesburg will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00am - 9:00pm, Saturdays from 8:00am - 8:00pm and Sundays from 12:00pm - 7:00pm. Residents in need of wildlife removal services or a home inspection should contact the new Critter Control location at (601) 467-9341 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/mississippi/hattiesburg/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .