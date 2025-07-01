SEALSQ and WISeKey Launch the Quantum Corridor: A New Era of Cross-Border DeepTech Innovation

Geneva, Switzerland, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Quantum Corridor connects next-generation quantum, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor projects across Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) today announced the launch of the Quantum Corridor, an ambitious transnational innovation infrastructure connecting next-generation quantum, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor projects across Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States.

The Quantum Corridor is designed to foster sovereign and secure technologies by integrating physical and digital infrastructures, research institutions, startups, and industrial players in a highly coordinated and secure innovation ecosystem.

Spanish Project

The initiative originated in La Línea de la Concepción (Spain) with the creation of LLG4IR.com (La Línea Gateway for the Fourth Industrial Revolution), a public-private initiative aimed at revitalizing border regions by establishing high-tech corridors. This hub serves as a launchpad for cross-border collaboration between Spanish and Gibraltarian tech companies and startups, accelerating innovation in AI, digital identity, and quantum hardware. LLG4IR is already attracting attention as a new model for economic transformation in underserved geographies.

This foundation is now connected with the Málaga TechPark (pta.es), one of Spain’s leading science and technology parks, home to over 600 companies and innovation centers including Google, Oracle, Accenture, and Dekra. This partnership forms a powerful Southern Spain innovation cluster, aligning public policy, R&D capacity, and industrialization potential to deliver cutting-edge technologies in quantum-safe computing and trusted IoT infrastructure.

The network expands to Murcia, where a €40 million Quantum Edge Hub is being developed. This facility is jointly financed by the Spanish government (€20M) and private investors (€20M), with SEALSQ and WISeKey investing €10 million through QuantixEdges.com. The site will become Spain’s first R&D and industrialization center focused on post-quantum chip design, secure microcontrollers, and Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), ensuring compliance with the European Chips Act and post-quantum cybersecurity standards.

French Project

In France, the Quantum Corridor is anchored by SEALSQ’s operational HQ in Aix-en-Provence, a leading base for the development of post-quantum semiconductors and identity-focused microchips. SEALSQ leverages proprietary technologies and works closely with European research institutions to design hardware capable of resisting quantum attacks — essential for the next era of secure communications and data protection.

The corridor is further reinforced in France through SEALSQ’s recent acquisition of IC’Alps, an elite custom ASIC design house based in Grenoble, known for its work in medical, industrial, and aerospace-grade chips. IC’Alps is now pivoting towards Quantum ASIC development, enabling highly efficient chips for quantum-enhanced and post-quantum applications. This move consolidates SEALSQ’s full-stack semiconductor capacity from chip design to fabrication.

Swiss Project

All Quantum Corridor nodes converge in Geneva, where WISeKey and SEALSQ are headquartered. Geneva serves as the coordination and governance nucleus of the Quantum Corridor and hosts a portfolio of deeptech assets:

WISeID – a trusted digital identity and secure authentication platform that enables individuals and devices to interact safely across digital services. WISeID combines blockchain, PKI, and strong encryption to deliver zero-trust architecture solutions for governments, enterprises, and end-users. It is now being integrated with SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips to support hardware-anchored digital identities at the core of the Quantum Corridor.

– a trusted digital identity and secure authentication platform that enables individuals and devices to interact safely across digital services. WISeID combines blockchain, PKI, and strong encryption to deliver zero-trust architecture solutions for governments, enterprises, and end-users. It is now being integrated with SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips to support at the core of the Quantum Corridor. WeCan Group – a Swiss blockchain infrastructure company providing decentralized identity and asset authentication technologies. SEALSQ recently invested in WeCan to integrate its KYO (Know Your Object) platform into SEALSQ chips, enabling secure IoT object registration and authentication on the blockchain .

– a Swiss blockchain infrastructure company providing decentralized identity and asset authentication technologies. SEALSQ recently invested in WeCan to integrate its platform into SEALSQ chips, enabling . WISe.ART – a trusted digital marketplace for NFTs, digital assets, and tokenized real-world objects , including art and luxury items, underpinned by strong identity verification and provenance tracking technologies.

– a trusted digital marketplace for , including art and luxury items, underpinned by strong identity verification and provenance tracking technologies. WISeSat.Space – WISeKey’s space division, developing low-orbit satellites for secure IoT communications, in partnership with ESA suppliers and European aerospace companies. WISeSat offers quantum-resilient end-to-end encryption for satellite-based IoT systems.

US Project

The Quantum Corridor is now going transatlantic through SEALSQ USA, based in Arizona and working closely with U.S. federal and commercial stakeholders. SEALSQ USA is tasked with scaling the corridor's reach into North America, enabling secure supply chain integration, AI chip commercialization, and post-quantum standardization alignment with NIST and NSA directives.

By connecting sovereign chip design, quantum-safe software, blockchain-based identity systems, and AI-driven applications across strategic global locations, the Quantum Corridor forms a secure backbone for future digital infrastructure — from edge devices to cloud systems, from space to earth.

Stay tuned as we welcome new institutional, industrial, and research partners to expand this truly global quantum and cybersecurity innovation ecosystem.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

