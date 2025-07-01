eXp Realty Names Lofty Preferred Solution Provider in New CRM of Choice Program 

PHOENIX, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator Lofty today announced the company has been selected as a preferred solution provider in eXP Realty’s new CRM of Choice program. The initiative provides agents day one access to the leading tech platforms in the industry, designed to automate time consuming processes, boost agent productivity and accelerate business growth. A recognized tech innovator, Lofty was chosen for its powerful AI capabilities and proven success in helping other fast-growing brokerages support the entire real estate process — from search to settlement. To learn more about how Lofty can help your brokerage accelerate business growth, visit HERE .

Lofty Wins Company of the Year in Real Estate in 2025 American Business Awards. Read more HERE .

. Lofty Named to HousingWire 100 for Sixth Consecutive Year. Read more HERE .





As the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, eXp Realty is committed to empowering their global community of agents with the cutting-edge tools they need to succeed. Meanwhile, today’s career-oriented, tech savvy agents have come to expect seamless access to an innovative platform, knowing the indisputable value of technology to augment their own hard work. eXp’s bold new CRM of Choice program, unveiled today, makes it even easier to deliver on this expectation and put the power of freedom, flexibility and control directly into the hands of agents. Designed for solo agents or teams, CRM of Choice empowers real estate professionals to select the system that best aligns with their unique workflow, business structure and goals, underpinned by customized onboarding and training and included within the existing monthly tech package.

eXp selected Lofty as a preferred solution provider based on the platform’s robust AI capabilities and forward-thinking approach to product development, confident in the company’s ability to consistently deliver the tools agents need to compete in a modern world. Interested agents can join a deep-dive session on Lofty every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Learn more HERE .

“We are thrilled to be named a preferred solution provider in eXP Realty’s new CRM of Choice program,” said Brian Hoialmen, Chief Strategy Officer, Lofty. “Built for the way agents work, our AI-powered platform has consistently proven to not only save time and increase efficiencies but serve as a true assistant to agents in their day-to-day work. We look forward to the opportunity to support even more hard-working real estate professionals through this innovative new program.”

Lofty’s Enterprise platform was custom built to support the unique and complex needs of all brokerages and is a lynchpin to recruiting and retaining powerhouse agents. An easy to use and intuitive platform, Lofty boasts a 60%+ agent adoption rate, more than double the industry average, and has proven to convert 48% more leads on average than competitors. Featuring a wide range of AI capabilities to help agents quickly and effectively navigate the platform, build strategic marketing and social media content, promote listings, manage leads and more, Lofty empowers agents to instead focus their valued time on building customer relationships. An award-winning tech innovator, Lofty also delivers new features monthly, ensuring agents feel confident they have access to all the modern tools they need to win.

“Choosing the right CRM is essential to building a scalable real estate business,” said Kendall Bonner, Vice President, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty. “Lofty’s sleek interface and smart automation tools help agents streamline their marketing and manage their pipeline with confidence and clarity.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s unmatched AI capabilities can help your business grow, visit lofty.com/ai/overview.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

sarah@attunecommunications.com

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com



Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s (the “Company”) management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company’s technology offerings and their availability and value to agents and brokers. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in technology platform offerings and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eee9cd8c-6d59-40de-8539-347dbe3cd1d6