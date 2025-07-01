Golden Triangle Ventures Restructures Over $7M in Legacy Debt, Secures Strategic Investor to Strengthen Capital Table and Accelerate Growth

LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) ("GTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a significant restructuring of its legacy debt obligations and capital structure. The Company has now executed a definitive agreement with a third-party investor who has acquired all outstanding notes previously held by its largest creditor, T&K Zarro, LLC. This strategic investor has expressed strong alignment with the Company's long-term vision and is committed to supporting its continued growth.



As part of the transaction, Golden Triangle Ventures and T&K Zarro, LLC have executed and closed an agreement transferring five outstanding debt instruments—representing more than $7 million in total obligations—to the new private investor. The closing was subject to several corporate actions, including an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital. In connection with the transaction, GTVH secured a fixed price repurchase right from the new investor, granting the Company the exclusive option to reacquire the full balance of the notes, at any time, for a total of $4 million. This represents a significant discount and provides a pathway to eliminate the debt under favorable terms.

“This transaction marks a major milestone in strengthening our financial position,” said Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures. “By consolidating and restructuring our legacy obligations, we’ve created a foundation for disciplined growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

The five notes consolidated under this transaction represent a blend of historical debt obligations, including funding for operational expenses, asset acquisitions, and convertible note instruments. The Company believes this restructuring not only simplifies its balance sheet but also establishes a more centralized and manageable debt profile.

Golden Triangle Ventures offers its sincere appreciation to T&K Zarro, LLC for its years of financial support. The Company remains focused on transparency, financial responsibility, and delivering sustainable long-term value to its shareholders. Investors are encouraged to refer to the Company’s official filings and press releases for all material developments.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this Company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help the Company grow daily. Being a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long-term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit and then allow them to leverage each other and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies with a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive Rolodex of relationships, management can help with a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts who can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

