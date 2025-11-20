Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) Announces Strong Q3 2025 Results, Marking a Transformational Quarter of Growth and Restructuring

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. released its Quarterly Report for the period ending September 30, 2025, reflecting a pivotal quarter defined by meaningful revenue growth, improved profitability, strengthened shareholder equity, and the early results of the Company’s comprehensive restructuring under new leadership.

Q3 2025 marks a clear turning point in the Company’s trajectory — a shift from legacy challenges to a clean, growth-ready platform supported by strong operational performance.

Q3 2025 Financial Performance

According to the Company’s official Q3 Quarterly Report, Golden Triangle Ventures generated:

Total Revenue: $2,051,088

Construction Revenue: $1,511,140

Gross Profit: $1,711,097

Net Income: $1,007,767 , compared to a $(388,921) loss in Q3 2024

, compared to a loss in Q3 2024 Year-to-date Net Income: $1,020,055 , versus a $(1,370,669) loss in the prior year

, versus a loss in the prior year Shareholders' Equity increased to $7,595,776, more than double the FY 2024 figure

Total assets also increased significantly to $22.3 million, up from $14.5 million at year-end.

Operational Highlights

During Q3, Golden Triangle Ventures completed a series of strategic actions that redefined the Company’s structure and positioned it for scalable, long-term growth. As reported in the Company’s Q3 filing:

Acquired Deep South Electrical Contractors, a high-performing revenue-producing business projected by management to exceed $10M in 2026.

Launched GoldenEra Development , which immediately secured a $750,000 development contract in Austin , establishing a strong operational foundation.

, which immediately secured a , establishing a strong operational foundation. Acquired Go Fast Sports in a non-dilutive transaction , forming the core of the Company’s consumer division.

in a , forming the core of the Company’s consumer division. Restructured more than $7.3 million in legacy debt , gaining a fixed-price repurchase option to eliminate the remaining balance.

, gaining a fixed-price repurchase option to eliminate the remaining balance. Streamlined its corporate structure by dissolving or spinning out non-core subsidiaries and phasing out historical liabilities.

These actions collectively strengthened GTVH’s ability to grow while maintaining financial discipline.

CEO Commentary

CEO Javier Leal stated: “Q3 reflects exactly what we set out to do — strengthen our structure, deliver real revenue, and put this Company back on a path of sustainable growth. This quarter is proof that disciplined execution and the right strategy can completely reshape a company’s future.”

Leal continued: “We now have active operating divisions, improved financials, and a clean foundation to scale. Our commitment to shareholders is long-term value, transparency, and building a serious business with serious results.”

Positioning for 2026 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Golden Triangle Ventures will continue to:

Strengthen its balance sheet

Advance its consumer brands and beverage initiatives

Enhance corporate governance, reporting standards, and financial transparency

Review preferred share classes and optimize its capital structure

Pursue strategic opportunities that support long-term revenue and profitability



These priorities reflect the Company’s focus on sustainable, shareholder-driven growth built on a healthier and more disciplined platform.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified holding company focused on consumer and manufacturing brands, led by GoFast Sports, while exploring the potential acquisition of its operating divisions GoldenEra Development and Deep South Electrical Contractors. The Company’s mission is to build high-performance businesses that generate sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value through operational excellence and transparency.

For more information, visit www.GoldenTriangleInc.com .

