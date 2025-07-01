H.H.C. Group Celebrates 30 Years of Industry Leadership in Healthcare Cost Containment

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), a leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, proudly announces the celebration of its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1995, H.H.C. has helped payors cut through complexity, reduce claim costs, and stay ahead of rising healthcare spend.

“What started as a small team focused on out-of-network negotiations has evolved into a full-service cost-containment powerhouse,” says Bruce D. Roffé, president and CEO, H.H.C. Group. “As the industry has changed, we’ve expanded our services, embraced technology, and continued to meet the needs of the self-funded marketplace with one constant: real people making a real difference.”

H.H.C. Group’s growth has been driven by its relentless focus on savings, speed, and compliance. From claim negotiation and reference-based pricing to line-item bill reviews and independent medical reviews, H.H.C. brings clinical, legal, and financial insight to every case. The company’s URAC accreditation, maintained since 2004, reflects its long-standing commitment to quality and integrity.

H.H.C. Group – 30-Year Timeline of Innovation and Growth

1995 – Incorporated effective July 1; launched Out-of-Network claim negotiation

1996 – Relocated from Belair, MD to Aspen Hill, MD

2000 – Computerized operations; expanded into Workers’ Compensation and Auto Health claims; moved to Gaithersburg, MD

2004 – Earned URAC accreditation; began servicing state governments and commercial payors; launched OON PPO Network Claims Repricing

2007 – URAC re-certified

2008–2010 – Introduced Reference-Based Pricing; launched Line-Item Bill Review; URAC re-certified (2010)

2013 – URAC re-certified

2016 – URAC re-certified

2018 – Introduced DRG Validation

2019 – URAC re-certified

2022 – URAC re-certified

2023 – Selected an Independent Dispute Resolution Entity by State of New York

2024 – Moved headquarters to Rockville, MD

2025 – Celebrating 30 years of Real People. Real Savings.

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and medical bill review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

