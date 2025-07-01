OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 JULY 2025 AT 4:00 PM CHANGES IN BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS



Pekka Pykäri steps down from his role in Oma Savings Bank’s management team

Oma Savings Bank’s Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and member of the management team, Pekka Pykäri, will step down at his own request no later than August 31, 2025. Pekka Pykäri will continue working for the company in other risk control duties until December 31, 2025.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pekka for his highly commendable work in developing the bank’s culture and risk control processes over the past two years," says says Karri Alameri, OmaSp CEO.

OmaSp will announce Pekka’s successor at a later date.

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

