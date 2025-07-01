Rodney McGee Appointed as Advisor to the Board of Advantive

TAMPA, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive, a leading provider of purpose-built ERP, MES, and supply chain software for specialty manufacturers and distributors, announced today the appointment of Rodney McGee as Advisor to its Board of Directors. In this newly established role, McGee will offer strategic guidance to the Board and Executive Leadership Team with a focus on driving innovation and sustained growth within the global corrugated packaging industry.

With over 30 years of deep domain expertise, McGee brings a unique blend of operational, commercial, and technical leadership to the advisory position. He will be instrumental in supporting investment decisions that enhance the Kiwiplan solution suite, ensuring that Advantive continues to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base while maintaining its leadership in corrugated manufacturing technology.

“Rodney’s perspective, industry knowledge, and commitment to our customers make him an invaluable asset to our leadership team,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive. “His experience leading Kiwiplan and supporting its integration into Advantive has laid a strong foundation for the future, and we’re thrilled to have him continue shaping our strategy in this new capacity.”

McGee first joined Kiwiplan in 1993 and has held numerous leadership roles, helping the company grow into a market leader known for its deep functionality and responsiveness to industry challenges. From 2015 to 2022, he served as President of Kiwiplan, where he led product and go-to-market strategy, championed customer success, and drove expansion in key global markets. Following Advantive’s acquisition of Kiwiplan, McGee collaborated closely with Chief Revenue Officer, Phil Burroughs, to align commercial strategy and support a smooth transition for customers and employees.

“I’m honored to take on this new role at a time of strong forward momentum for Advantive,” said McGee. “We’ve made exciting moves to strengthen our commercial organization and continue investing in the solutions our customers rely on. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to help shape the next phase of growth, grounded in innovation and real-world customer impact.”

McGee’s appointment underscores Advantive’s commitment to combining deep industry experience with fresh leadership and innovation to better serve its customers. As the company continues to expand its footprint across core manufacturing and distribution verticals, McGee’s insights will help guide investment in product development, customer success, and market strategy.

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 6,500 customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive’s software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.