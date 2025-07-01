From Goombay to Junkanoo, Experience the Bahamian Rhapsody this July

Nassau, The Bahamas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While island destinations around the world offer summer waves in the form of heat and sea, The Bahamas stands out as a paradise uniquely boasting waves of sound. Between weekly Junkanoo performances and the commencement of the Goombay Summer Festival, July is when the archipelago comes alive with vibrant celebrations of music, dance and colour, offering an authentic glimpse into Bahamian culture. It is the perfect time to explore the symphony of bold rhythms that make each Bahamian island a standout summer escape.

Read on to learn more about the unique events, travel highlights and special wellness offers in The Bahamas for July and beyond.

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity

Makers Air recently expanded its service in The Bahamas to offer daily flights from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) to Cat Island (New Bight–Freetown and Arthur’s Town) and a third weekly flight to Long Island’s Stella Maris Airport (SML).

Tropic Ocean Airways is expanding capacity from Fort Lauderdale to Bimini. The route, which currently operates seven days a week between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and South Bimini Airport (BIM), will see increased availability in the coming weeks.

Bahamasair has begun increased service to the Out Islands – including Marsh Harbour, George Town, North Eleuthera, and Bimini – just in time for summer island hopping to commence.

Later this year, Delta will increase its service between Detroit and Nassau from what is currently once-weekly Saturday flights to daily nonstop service. Scheduled to last from 20 Dec. 2025 through 12 April 2026, passengers can enjoy more options when planning their visits to the destination this winter.

Events

Goombay Summer Festivals, Multiple Islands – June through August: Having officially kicked off in June, these iconic festivals celebrate Bahamian culture across various islands with live music, dance, art displays and authentic cuisine. A perfect way to experience the nation’s rich heritage and community spirit.

Bahamas Women’s Dive Day, Multiple Islands –19 July 2025: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments Aviation sponsors this empowering five-day dive experience (18-22 July) with Caradonna Adventures and Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas. This event celebrates women in diving and sustainable tourism. It will feature a four-night stay at Breezes Bahamas, three days of diving (including shark dives and iconic film sites) and talks by marine conservationists.

Summer Boating Flings, Multiple Islands – June through July:

Extended Summer Boating Fling, Abaco – 9-19 July 2025: Known for its pristine anchorages, sheltered waters and string of inviting islands, Abaco’s Extended Fling offers boaters the chance to navigate through one of The Bahamas’ most boater-friendly regions. From Hope Town’s iconic lighthouse to Green Turtle Cay’s historic village life, to the crystal-clear waters of Tahiti Beach, this Out Island offers the perfect mix of exploration and relaxation for those who want to experience the boating lifestyle at its finest.



Canes x The Bahamas Boating Fling, Bimini – 24-27 July 2025 Canes fans and boating enthusiasts will unite for a vibrant weekend of snorkeling expeditions, cultural celebrations and exclusive receptions organised by The Islands of The Bahamas. Jack McClinton, University of Miami basketball legend and Hall of Famer will host the event. The festivities will also give boaters a chance to experience the colourful Goombay Summer Festival, featuring authentic Bahamian food, music and cultural heritage.



Looking ahead…

Bannerman Town Festival, Eleuthera – 1 Aug. 2025: Residents and visitors unite in the beautiful settlement of Bannerman Town to enjoy live music, local talent, cultural activities and Bahamian cuisine.

Rising Star Softball & Baseball League, Nassau – 3 – 5 Aug. 2025: Join baseball and softball teams from Nassau, the United States and the Caribbean for an invitational tournament.

Cargill Creek Homecoming, Andros – 4 – 5 Aug. 2025: Held on Emancipation Day, Cargill Creek Annual Homecoming is a powerful celebration that combines the joyous reunion of the community with the profound significance of the nation's history. This year’s homecoming festivities will include music, dance and food that highlight the cultural traditions passed down through generations.

Recent Openings and Luxury Resorts on the Horizon

Atlantis Paradise Island – Claudio’s Bahamas: After teasing a highly anticipated international debut, Claudio’s Bahamas officially opened at Atlantis in June 2025. A late-night social hub with lagoon views, oversized cocktails and a nautical-chic ambiance, the newly launched menu fuses East Coast classics – like clam chowder and shrimp cocktail favourites served at the original 150-year-old Greenport, NY seafood institution – with Bahamian staples, including conch fritters and cracked lobster. Its arrival not only diversifies the resort’s culinary scene but also reinforces The Bahamas’ rising profile as a destination for elevated, globally relevant dining experiences.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve at Cotton Bay (Eleuthera): Set to open in 2027, the Ritz-Carlton Reserve at Cotton Bay broke ground in South Eleuthera earlier this year. It is expected to feature 110 rooms and 97 Ritz-Carlton Reserve branded residences, offering owners a one-of-a-kind living experience with a refined mix of three- to five-bedroom villas. Luxury amenities will include signature restaurants, a lavish spa and wellness sanctuary, swimming pools and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones II.





Wellness-Focused Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

The Cove Eleuthera – Linger Longer: This summer, guests who stay four nights enjoy a fifth night free at The Cove Eleuthera. A sanctuary for holistic wellness, the secluded 22-room resort spans over two private white-sand cays with daily yoga or Pilates, guided meditation, spa treatments, access to pickleball and basketball courts and open green space for lawn games. Guests can hike through native forest, stargaze under dark skies, or cycle through nearby pineapple farms.

Embrace Resort – Roots & Renewal Herbalism Wellness Retreat: Journey inward and reconnect with your roots in The Exumas this summer. From 7 -10 Aug. Embrace Resort in Staniel Cay will offer travelers an intimate 4-day retreat that blends ancestral Bahamian herbalism, plant-based tastings, holistic self-care and soul-nourishing rituals like morning movement, ocean dips, juicing demos, sound healing and spiritual restoration.





Renu Day Spa: Available 2 June – 31 Aug., travelers can enjoy curated island-themed wellness experiences, thoughtfully inspired by the beauty and culture of Abaco. Using only the highest quality skincare, Renu Day Spa creates an immersive spa escape, no matter the treatment.

Island Focus: Ragged Island

Standing out as the southernmost gem in The Bahamas, Ragged Island offers travelers a rare, authentic kind of coastal escape. Home to a population of just a few dozen residents in Duncan Town, its only settlement, this remote paradise is a haven for those seeking true off-the-grid beauty. Without resorts and busy crowds, you will find a deep sense of place and belonging, untouched white-sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters perfect for bonefishing or boat trips to remote cays.

The Bahamas’ People-to-People Programme takes that sense of belonging even further, connecting travelers with local hosts for intimate cultural exchanges. On Ragged Island, that could mean sharing a home-cooked meal of conch and mutton, joining a family on a fishing trip, or gathering around a bonfire on Hog Cay. It is an invitation to experience island life from the inside out. For travelers craving something real, Ragged Island delivers.

Do not miss the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer this July. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

