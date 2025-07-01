ServiceTitan Partners with Associated Builders and Contractors to Empower Construction Professionals

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, announced a new partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) , a national construction industry trade association. ServiceTitan is a member of ABC’s Tech Marketplace , which provides innovative digital solutions to contractor members looking to advance and grow their technology strategies, offerings, and abilities.

“ServiceTitan has always been committed to equipping specialty contractors within the construction industry with intuitive, scalable technology to address the unique challenges they face,” said Alex Kablanian, Senior Vice President and GM of Commercial & Construction at ServiceTitan. “Joining forces with ABC is just another example of our ongoing mission to build the operating system that powers the trades. As a tireless advocate for the U.S. construction industry, we are humbled and grateful to be collaborating with ABC as we bring our purpose-built software to even more specialty contractors."

ServiceTitan’s addition to ABC’s Tech Marketplace underscores its commitment to advancing technology adoption across the construction industry. By combining robust, purpose-built construction capabilities with powerful, battle-tested service functionality, ServiceTitan delivers a platform for specialty contractors who do a mix of long-term projects and short-term services. Through this partnership, ABC members gain easy access to powerful tools for scheduling, billing, and real-time tracking. This initiative includes a member-exclusive benefit of three complimentary months of ServiceTitan subscription, enabling participating companies to experience its transformative capabilities firsthand. ServiceTitan aims to drive innovation and operational excellence in a traditionally underserved sector.

“Associated Builders and Contractors welcomes ServiceTitan to our Tech Marketplace, furthering our goal of empowering contractors with cutting-edge digital tools,” Matt Abeles, Vice President of Construction Technology and Innovation at ABC. “ServiceTitan's industry-leading software and innovative approach to automation equips our members with the critical tools they need to deliver work safely, profitably, and efficiently.”

As a national trade association with 23,000 members, ABC is renowned for advancing key industry trends and fostering innovation. The Tech Marketplace serves as a hub for digital solutions that empower contractors to navigate complexity and deliver exceptional results. ServiceTitan’s joining the Marketplace provides ABC members with access to a comprehensive platform optimized for the unique demands of construction projects, bringing operational visibility and efficiency from the job site to the back office.

Trusted by thousands of contractors across North America, ServiceTitan empowers businesses to manage their full lifecycle and seamlessly integrate construction projects, empowering them to increase revenue, streamline operations, and ultimately provide an elevated level of service for their customers. ServiceTitan brings together the best project management tools with industry-leading service functionality, enabling specialty contractors to run their entire business on a single, integrated platform.

By joining ABC's Tech Marketplace, ServiceTitan solidifies its position as a leader in construction technology, setting new standards for what contractors can achieve with a fully integrated software platform. This collaboration signals a future where the construction industry is empowered by technology to maximize productivity and deliver superior outcomes.

For additional information, visit http://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Press@servicetitan.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).