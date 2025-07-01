Visory Health Wins Gold at the 2025 Digital Health Awards

ESTERO, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a leading patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, has been awarded Gold in the 2025 Digital Health Awards ’ Web-based Resource/ Tool category. This recognition highlights Visory Health’s consumer-focused digital solutions designed to help individuals make better-informed decisions about their prescriptions and healthcare costs, especially those in underserved communities dealing with economic uncertainty.

The Digital Health Awards celebrates the best digital health resources developed for consumers and healthcare professionals. Visory Health was recognized as a digital resource that is redefining prescription savings and healthcare access for underserved populations. The discount card is offered on both the web and mobile or users can request a physical card, providing greater flexibility for people on the go seeking discounts on essential medications. The platform’s real-time pricing tool allows users to compare accurate prices for their prescriptions at different pharmacies in their area.

“This award validates our mission to democratize healthcare access," said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health. "We've built a solution that meets people where they are. Prescription navigation shouldn’t require a medical degree. Showing our card at any of our participating pharmacies can immediately give savings on thousands of prescriptions. It's healthcare equity in action.”

This recognition follows the recent release of Visory Health’s national survey of Spanish-speaking communities, which reveals the growing challenges of prescription accessibility that many underserved communities face due to costs. According to the survey, many younger adults are seeking cost-saving measures like prescription discount cards to make their healthcare more affordable and stick to their prescription regimens.

“We understand how complex and confusing navigating the healthcare system can be, so we’ve engineered our platform to be as easy to use as possible for both our pharmacy partners and their patients. Price transparency, access for all and simplified user experience are the driving forces behind Visory Health’s online and mobile platforms,” said Brittney Tierce, Visory Health Senior Vice President of Technology and Security.

Consumers can receive up to 80% off their medication costs by downloading the Visory Health app in the App Store or Google Play Store and then adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those who don’t have a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the “Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health’s website .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a leading patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, can access healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers' money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 38,700 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, Walgreens, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .