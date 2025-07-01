Percona Launches First-Ever Open Source Transparent Data Encryption for PostgreSQL

RALEIGH, N.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade, open source database software, support, and services, has announced the general availability of Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) extension for Percona for PostgreSQL. Now, organizations can secure sensitive data at rest and meet strict compliance requirements—without licensing fees, usage restrictions, or the threat of vendor lock-in.

For the first time, organizations using PostgreSQL can meet strict security and compliance requirements without the burden of licensing fees. With the introduction of TDE to Percona for PostgreSQL, Percona is eliminating a major barrier to enterprise-grade data protection. Customers now get built-in TDE with no licensing costs or usage restrictions.

Percona is bringing enterprise-grade encryption to open source PostgreSQL, making it possible to encrypt data at rest, in a way that is automatic and transparent to the application. Built for risk management and compliance, the pg_tde extension by Percona protects sensitive data from unauthorized access, helping organizations meet regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and PCI DSS v4.0, where storage encryption alone is no longer sufficient to protect cardholder data at rest.

“Data security and compliance are top priorities for organizations in every industry, but too often, robust encryption has been locked behind paywalls or proprietary add-ons,” said Liz Warner, CTO of Percona. “With the launch of TDE for PostgreSQL, Percona is leveling the playing field—giving every business access to enterprise-grade data-at-rest protection without licensing fees or restrictions. This is a major step forward for open source, and a win for every organization that values transparency, flexibility, and security.”

TDE empowers businesses to protect their systems and data, simplify compliance, and deploy with confidence, all while maintaining the flexibility and transparency of open source. Users benefit from:

Get the only open source TDE solution for PostgreSQL ready for production—no gated features, licenses, subscriptions, or closed source. Stronger Data Protection: Encrypt all database files on disk, ensuring sensitive information remains secure even if storage is compromised.

Gain ultimate flexibility with multi-tenant support and the ability to encrypt at the table level, utilizing unique keys for each database. You retain full control over your encryption strategy, choosing precisely what to protect without being forced into cluster-wide encryption. Seamless Integration: Deploy TDE without any changes to your application code. Modernize and secure your back-end without disrupting business operations.

Streamline key lifecycle management with integrations to leading Key Management Services (KMS) providers such as Hashicorp, Thales, Fortanix, and OpenBao, making it easier to enforce security policies and manage encryption keys securely. Effortless Online Encryption & Key Management: Integrate encryption seamlessly by simply adding a new extension and performing online encryption. Enjoy the convenience of online key rotation, ensuring continuous data protection with minimal operational overhead.

Protect data with negligible effect on speed or user experience, allowing you to maintain performance while strengthening security. Trusted Support and Services: Strengthen PostgreSQL security with 24/7 Support and Services for deployment and ongoing management.





Today, the pg_tde extension is part of the Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL. It provides immediate value for customers who need to comply with policies and regulations that require encryption. Percona also supports TDE as a part of Percona Support for PostgreSQL, Managed Services, and Consulting services to set up and configure the extension.

Learn more about Percona for PostgreSQL on your own or contact sales to get started.

About Percona

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases — and the applications that depend on them — are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available.

Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit www.percona.com.