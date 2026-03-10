Percona Appoints Kyle Davis as General Manager of Redis/Valkey Ecosystem

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a leader in enterprise-grade open source database software, support, and services, today announced that Kyle Davis has joined the company as General Manager, Redis/Valkey Ecosystem. In this role, Davis will lead Percona’s Redis and Valkey offerings, guiding strategy and direction for the company’s database solutions and services. Davis brings deep expertise across both databases, with previous leadership roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Redis that have established him as a prominent open source advocate.

Most recently, Davis worked with AWS on the open source strategy team for Valkey, helping to establish the company's approach to the open source Redis alternative and build a vibrant community around it. Prior to AWS, Davis worked with Redis directly as the Head of Developer Advocacy, where he led programs to educate and engage the global Redis developer ecosystem. His direct experience with both databases, as well as across developer advocacy and open source strategy, makes him uniquely qualified to drive Percona’s growing Redis and Valkey efforts.

“Kyle’s appointment brings deep product and community expertise that will elevate how we support Redis and Valkey users,” said Peter Farkas, CEO of Percona. “His leadership will strengthen our open source offerings, improve the developer experience, and ensure our customers have a clear path forward in further developing their critical database infrastructure.”

“I joined Percona because I have long admired its unwavering dedication to open source and its communities,” said Kyle Davis. “Having worked with Redis for many years and with Valkey from its inception, I’m excited to lead Percona’s Redis and Valkey initiatives. I look forward to helping our customers and community navigate the evolving ecosystem and achieve success with these technologies.”

Davis’s appointment builds on Percona’s ongoing investment in Redis and Valkey. In early 2025, Percona introduced comprehensive enterprise support for Valkey , along with migration services to help organizations switch from Redis OSS to Valkey seamlessly. With Percona’s dual commitment across both Redis and Valkey, customers can count on expert guidance across either database.

