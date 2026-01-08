Percona Announces OpenEverest, an Independent Open Source Project for Modern Data Management

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a leader in enterprise-grade open source database software, support, and services, today announced the transition of Percona Everest into an independent open source project called OpenEverest , the first open source platform for automated database provisioning and management. The move reflects Percona’s commitment to open collaboration and to building a long-term, community-driven platform for managing modern data infrastructure.

Designed to operate with open governance and a growing, multi-vendor community, OpenEverest is being established as an independent project to encourage broad participation from individuals, partners, and organizations beyond Percona. The project reflects Percona’s continued, tireless commitment to the core principles of open source, welcoming in independent contributors and maintainers from across the industry, and ensuring its roadmap is shaped by community needs rather than by a single vendor’s commercial priorities.

Percona will remain an active contributor to the OpenEverest project and will continue to provide enterprise-class support, consulting, and services for OpenEverest users.

To support the project’s growth and community development, Percona is creating a wholly owned subsidiary, Solanica , focused specifically on developing OpenEverest and nurturing its community.

“OpenEverest represents the next stage in the evolution of the project,” said Blair Rampling, Vice President of Product Management at Percona. “By establishing it as an independent open source project, we are creating the conditions for broader collaboration, faster innovation, and long-term sustainability, while maintaining continuity and enterprise-grade support for users.”

Built for extensibility and long-term growth

OpenEverest is designed as an extensible platform, making it easier to add support for additional databases over time. Its architecture is intended to enable integrations beyond databases, supporting a wider range of data infrastructure and operational use cases. The long-term vision for OpenEverest is to provide a common, open foundation for managing, operating, and extending modern data platforms.

As an independent project, OpenEverest is also positioned to work more closely with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and the broader cloud-native ecosystem, supporting open governance, ecosystem growth, and long-term success.

Continuity for existing users

For existing Percona Everest users, there is no change to Percona’s commitment to enterprise-grade reliability, security, and support. Users will continue to receive continuity and stability through Percona, while benefiting from a more open ecosystem and a growing community of contributors.

Additional information about OpenEverest, including its vision and future plans, is available at https://vision.openeverest.io/.

About Percona

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases—and the applications that depend on them—are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available. Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

Media Inquiries:

Jacob Manchester

Scratch Marketing + Media

Percona@scratchmm.com