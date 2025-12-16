Percona Launches Percona Packages to Enable AI-Ready, High-Performance Database Infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade open source database software, support, and services, today announced the launch of Percona Packages, a suite of structured consulting and support offerings for enterprise IT and DBA teams. The initial offerings— Quickstart , Performance Optimization , and AI Readiness —are designed to solve critical database challenges quickly and predictably.

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises face a critical talent bottleneck. McKinsey reports that 77% of companies lack the data engineering, architecture, and data management skills required to scale data transformations. At the same time, IDC estimates the IT skills gap could cost organizations $5.5 trillion by 2026, driven by shortages in data management, cloud, and AI talent. This talent crunch leaves teams overstretched, slowing database modernization, and increasing risk for costly downtime, inefficient operations, and stalled AI initiatives.

“Percona has always been about empowering organizations with expert database services, and with Percona Packages, we’re returning to those roots,” said Peter Farkas, CEO of Percona. “Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for open source database technology, providing support across MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey/Redis, and beyond. These packages tackle the most urgent database challenges while delivering fast, measurable results, so our customers can focus on innovation, not infrastructure headaches.”

Prepare for High-Traffic Events: Quickstart

Major digital events can overwhelm even well-architected database environments. Quickstart helps organizations prevent outages and slowdowns by combining proactive optimization, comprehensive health checks, and three months of 24/7 expert support, ensuring peak performance and resilience during critical high-demand periods.

Eliminate Performance Roadblocks: Performance Optimization

When data is the backbone of today’s enterprise operations, even the smallest inefficiencies can take a serious toll over time. The Performance Optimization package improves database efficiency by identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks, such as slow queries and configuration issues, while providing hands-on tuning and best-practice guidance, helping teams achieve faster response times, improved reliability, and sustainable long-term performance gains.

Future-Proof Your Database: AI Readiness

As enterprises race to adopt AI, many find existing databases are unable to support vector search or real-time inference workloads. AI Readiness prepares PostgreSQL environments to meet these demands, optimizing critical extensions like pgvector, analyzing deep performance metrics, and providing before-and-after benchmarks to validate readiness and unlock AI-driven initiatives with confidence.

All three Percona Packages are available immediately and can be tailored to the popular open source database technologies supported by Percona, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, and Valkey. AI Readiness is specifically designed for PostgreSQL.

Learn more about Percona Packages, including Quickstart , Performance Optimization , and AI Readiness , or contact us to get started.

About Percona

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases—and the applications that depend on them—are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available. Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

