Personalized Pitch: The Smart Way to Engage Journalists in 2025

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We know public relations pros are up against a lot these days - tight budgets, leaner teams and constant pressure to show results.

That’s why we created Personalized Pitch. Our new feature within the Notified media contacts database blends AI with human input to create and send customized, one-to-one email pitches that match a journalist’s beat, audience and past stories - at scale.

In our recent blog, you’ll learn more about:

The key benefits of Personalized Pitch

How the new feature works (and how it connects to GlobeNewswire press release distribution)

Future enhancements that will be rolled out to Notified media contacts database subscribers



Read the full post.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



