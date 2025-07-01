Windy Hill Development Acquires 300 Acres in Austin County for Master-Planned Community

HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windy Hill Development , a pioneering land development company establishing master-planned communities and mixed-use commercial retail projects in the Greater Houston area, announced the purchase of 300 acres in Austin County, west of Houston, and will develop a master-planned community named “The Grove”.

“As a native of Austin County, I have a personal connection to this area and am committed to honoring its character while helping to meet its housing needs,” said Rachael Hall, Principal of Windy Hill Development. “The Grove will capture the small-town charm that shaped my childhood and continues to draw families to this close-knit community. Our team is collaborating with Austin County leadership and with builders who understand the local vision as we determine the development plan. We’re eager to bring the high-quality, affordable communities that Windy Hill Development is known for to this special corner of Texas.”

The Grove is the latest residential community by Windy Hill Development and Connor Investment Real Estate (CIRE). CIRE is a private equity real estate investment firm that works with homebuilders, providing land banking and development capital for master-planned communities.

“Austin County has emerged as a promising investment territory in the Greater Houston area, attracting attention from national builders and businesses looking to expand. With a well-performing school district, we are excited about this opportunity,” said Paul Connor, Principal and Founder of Connor Investment Real Estate. “We’re proud to partner with Windy Hill Development as they create communities that address the persistent housing shortage while delivering the premium amenities today’s homeowners expect. Their approach emphasizes a balance of quality of life and affordability, which aligns with our investment philosophy and benefits both residents and stakeholders alike.”

Located just north of FM 1094 near the charming community of Cat Spring, Texas, The Grove will provide residents with family-friendly amenities, including walking trails and sidewalks, durable concrete streets and curbing, and recreational parks. These features create an inviting neighborhood atmosphere within the existing natural beauty of Austin County.

Windy Hill Development currently has nine projects in active development, with more than 8,000 residential lots planned over more than 3,000 acres across Houston, including Sealy, Alvin, Needville, Crosby, Huntsville, and Dayton, Texas.

About Windy Hill Development

Windy Hill Development, established in 2010 by Randy and Rachael Hall, stands at the forefront of creating master-planned communities alongside significant commercial and residential projects in the Greater Houston area. The Hall’s roots, stretching back to Texas's pivotal historical moments like the Alamo and the founding of Friendswood, inspire its vision to embody the spirit of Texas, known for its independence and strong sense of community, in every project. Collaborating with both local and national homebuilders, Windy Hill Development works to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for workforce housing while actively engaging with state and local government leaders to advocate for homeowners and the real estate industry. Learn more about Windy Hill Development’s legacy and projects at https://windyhill.land/ .

