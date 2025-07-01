Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint with Acquisition of PhillTech, LLC

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of PhillTech, LLC. PhillTech, located in Alabama, manufactures and distributes coagulants and corrosion control products for its water treatment customers.

“As we continue to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business, we believe this tuck-in acquisition will help solidify and grow our production of coagulants and corrosion control products and further improve our position in this market. We have known PhillTech for many years and have built a solid working relationship with their team, having been a strategic partner for us in this space. I would like to welcome the PhillTech team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact:

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

612/331-6910

ir@hawkinsinc.com