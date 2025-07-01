Wavetek Deploys Silvaco’s Victory TCAD™ to Drive Innovation in GaN-Based Connectivity Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that Wavetek has adopted Silvaco’s Victory TCAD™ solution for the development of next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices targeting high-performance connectivity applications in 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT markets.

As demand for high-efficiency, high-frequency GaN devices continues to rise, Wavetek is leveraging Silvaco’s advanced simulation tools to design and optimize high electron mobility transistors (HEMT) and pseudomorphic HEMTs (pHEMT). Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution delivers accurate GaN-based device models, enabling rapid prototyping and robust device performance evaluation before fabrication.

“Silvaco’s Victory TCAD platform gives us the ability to precisely model GaN device behavior under real-world conditions,” said Dr. Barry Lin, CTO of Wavetek. “This level of insight is critical for achieving the performance and reliability targets demanded by next-generation RF and power applications.”

Silvaco’s Victory suite supports a wide range of advanced technologies including RF, Power, Photonics, CMOS, Memory, and Display. With powerful device simulation, process modeling, and parameter extraction capabilities, Victory TCAD helps leading semiconductor companies accelerate R&D cycles and reduce time-to-market.

“We are pleased to support Wavetek in their development of cutting-edge GaN technologies,” said Eric Guichard, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager of Silvaco’s TCAD Division. “Our simulation solutions are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern semiconductor innovation in high-frequency and Wide Band-gap market segments.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com.

Tiffany Behany, press@silvaco.com

Greg McNiff, investors@silvaco.com