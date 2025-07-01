Carson Group Fully Acquires Jacob William Advisory in Maryland

Omaha, Neb., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it will acquire Jacob William Advisory in Cockeysville, Md., led by founding partners and wealth advisors Mark Ring and Dan Morrison, CFP®, ChFC®, CASL®. The team manages approximately $300 million in assets.

Morrison and Ring are industry veterans who launched Jacob William Advisory in 2006 and have been part of the Carson community since 2016. With a mission of putting clients first, the ensemble firm continues to deliver comprehensive services including financial planning, retirement and estate planning, investment management, tax strategies and specialized services for high-net-worth clients.

“We’ve enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Jacob William Advisory and have been consistently impressed by their culture, values and commitment to developing the next generation of financial advisors,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Their transition to becoming wholly owned reflects our shared vision of strengthening client relationships, providing exceptional service and delivering greater value to investors. Carson Group’s comprehensive independent platform empowers advisors with a competitive edge—removing constraints and barriers so they can focus on growing their business and serving clients.”

Jacob William Advisory has been actively recruiting and building momentum in its office, bringing on next-generation advisors as part of a robust business continuity plan to ensure clients are taken care of well into the future. In addition to Morrison and Ring, the ensemble practice includes Partner and Wealth Advisor Christina Snyder, CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, CISP™, AEP®, financial and wealth advisors David Hodnett, JD, and Matthew Rodgville, and a dedicated six-member operations team that support the firm’s growing client base.

“To grow in today’s world, firms must achieve scale to meet the evolving needs of clients. Carson’s platform empowers us with an extensive network, a deep bench of experts, strategic support and innovative tools that enhance the services we provide—while allowing our clients, stakeholders and firm to remain independent,” Ring said. “Carson shares our commitment to client-first service, and this strengthened partnership ensures that our clients and stakeholders will be well cared for not just today, but for generations to come.”

Jacob William Advisory becomes Carson’s 28th wholly owned office.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $42 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.