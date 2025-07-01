Power MOSFET Market Size to Surpass USD 48.40 billion by 2032, at 7.34% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power MOSFET Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Power MOSFET Market size was valued at USD 27.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Surge in Electrification and Efficiency Needs Fuel Power MOSFET Market Growth

The power MOSFET is attributed to the increasing demand for high performance, energy-efficient, and compact size electronics devices and equipment in automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors. Power MOSFETs are becoming more and more popular for design engineers, with the increasing proliferation of electrification, such as in EV/HEV, and the green energy system field, as a result of its fast switching, low power loss, and heat radiation performance. Quick advances in battery technology – such as GM’s LMR technology – and huge grid investment – such as China has planned $800 billion upgrade – help boost demand. In addition, IoT, 5G and smart grid are exposing to new applications.

The U.S. market alone is projected to grow from USD 5.03 billion in 2024 to USD 8.57 billion by 2032, driven by transportation electrification and rising R&D in power electronics.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Vishay

Renesas

ROHM

Nexperia

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

Power MOSFET Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 27.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 48.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.34% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Depletion Mode, and Enhancement Mode)

• By Power Rate (High power, Medium power, and Low power)

• By Application (Energy & Power, Inverter & UPS, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, enhancement mode power MOSFETs accounted for 78.4% of the market share and are expected to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR through 2025–2032. With excellent dynamic performance, lower on resistance and thermal stability, it is the most suitable high performance solution to most of high current applications. They’re found in EVs, inverters and on-the-go devices, where positive voltage switching allows for exact control. Rising need of high-speed reliable power solutions is also driving the growth in this market.

By Power Rate

In 2024, the high-power segment held 40.8% of the global power MOSFET market, driven by the demand for energy-efficient, high-performance devices in EVs, renewables, and industrial systems. High-power MOSFETs offer excellent efficiency, thermal control, and are suited for high-voltage, high-current applications.

The medium-power segment is expected to register a fast CAGR through 2025–2032, on account of increasing applications in consumer electronics, telecom, and automation. Being small-sized, low cost and fast in switching, it is best suited for IoT, smart grids and 5G in use.

By Application

The automotive sector dominated the power MOSFET market in 2024 with a 27.2% share, on account of increasing usage of EVs and HEVs which require efficient power conversion systems. Power MOSFETs improve power in battery-to-motor and powertrain control, along with ADAS and onboard chargers.

Consumer electronics are expected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2025–2032 on account of increasing appetite for small and energy-efficient IoT and 5G devices.

Regional Expansion Driven by Electrification, Industrial Growth, and Technological Advancements

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the global power MOSFET market with a 41.5% and is poised to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the fast pace of industrialization and technology uptake across China, Japan, and South Korea. The growth is backed by high EV production, solid semi industry infrastructure, & developments in 5G, IoT & smart grids. China still dominates the region as the manufacturing powerhouse.

North America is steadily expanding, driven by EV demand, renewable energy deployment, and advancements in SiC and GaN technologies—led by the U.S.

Europe’s growth is driven by tough energy rules, the takeup of electric vehicles and Germany’s industrial might.

Latin America and MEA are experiencing a surge in power MOSFET demand on account of growth in electrification, telecom spreading and infrastructure facilities.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Infineon Technologies’ OptiMOS 6 80V MOSFET establishes a new level of efficiency for in AI server platforms, with dual-side cooling and 0.4% higher power conversion efficiency—equivalent to more than 1.2 MWh of saving per hour in 2,000-rack data centers.

In Sep 2024, STMicroelectronics Launches 4th-Gen SiC MOSFETs for Next-Gen EV Inverters ST unveils advanced silicon carbide technology optimized for 750V and 1200V EV traction inverters, aiming to boost efficiency and scale adoption across mid-size and compact electric vehicles by 2025.

