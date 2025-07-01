SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for June 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As at the end of June 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 46,370,405, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 46,740,384 at the end of May 2025.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.1077, from EUR 1.1165 at the end of May 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 3.26%, compared to previously announced IRR of 3.62% at the end of May 2025.





Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/