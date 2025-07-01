Relm Appoints Dr Rayyan Zafar As Senior Scientific Advisor As Part Of Strategic Expansion In Alternative Therapeutics Sector

Bermuda, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Relm Insurance (‘Relm’), the leading insurer for emerging and innovative industries, today announced the appointment of Dr. Rayyan Zafar, PhD, MRSB, as a Senior Scientific Advisor to the firm. In this role, Dr. Zafar will inform Relm’s strategic expansion into the emerging field of Psychedelics and Alternative Therapeutics, leveraging his world-class expertise to deepen Relm’s understanding of novel treatments for addiction and mental health disorders.

With over a decade of experience in neuropsychopharmacology, Dr. Zafar brings unparalleled insight from his postdoctoral fellowship at the Centre for Psychedelic Research and Neuropsychopharmacology, Imperial College London, and his senior research role at Drug Science. Working alongside Professor David Nutt, Dr. Zafar has led groundbreaking investigations into the brain mechanisms underpinning addiction and therapeutic applications of psychedelics — including psilocybin, DMT, LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and cannabis.

Currently conducting the world’s first clinical and neuroimaging study of psilocybin therapy in gambling addiction, Dr. Zafar will advise Relm on research partnerships, therapeutic program design, and regulatory strategy to accelerate safe, science-backed interventions.

“I’m excited to join Relm as they continue to lead the way in underwriting transformative and emerging industries. As a neuropsychopharmacologist, I believe psychedelic and alternative therapeutics represent some of the most promising advances in mental health and psychiatric treatment in a generation.” said Dr. Zafar. “With global regulatory landscapes shifting and momentum building to improve patient access, I look forward to supporting Relm in reimagining how insurance can drive innovation, de-risk investment, and help bring these groundbreaking treatments to those who need them most.”

Dr. Zafar’s advisory roles span biotech startups and global charities, positioning him to cultivate interdisciplinary collaborations that drive real-world impact.

Relm Founder and CEO, Joseph Ziolkowski, said: “Partnering with Dr. Zafar reinforces our commitment to ground innovative insurance in real science and sound governance, giving psychedelics companies the resilience they need to scale responsibly.”





About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier that supports emerging industries driving innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019, Relm offers a wide range of insurance products to high-growth markets, including digital assets, blockchain, AI, biotech, and the space economy. With a Financial Stability Rating of A (Exceptional) from Demotech, Relm is widely recognised for its industry expertise and solutions-driven approach, making it a trusted risk partner for businesses operating at the frontier of technological innovation.







