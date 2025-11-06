Relm Insurance Appoints Jay Virdi as Distribution Leader for North America

New York, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 6, 2025, New York, USA: Relm, the leading insurer specializing in emerging and innovative industries like digital assets, the space economy, AI, and more is proud to announce the appointment of Jay Virdi as Relm US Insurance Solutions’ Distribution Leader for North America.

Virdi will report to Christian Davies , Relm’s Global Head of Distribution and Innovation. He will be responsible for advancing the Relm’s distribution strategy and broker engagement across North America, further strengthening the company’s position as a forward-thinking specialty insurer. His mandate includes developing strategic partnerships, expanding Relm’s reach into emerging markets, and fostering collaboration between underwriting, product, and distribution teams to deliver comprehensive, high-impact solutions for clients and brokers alike.

Prior to joining Relm, Virdi served as Chief Sales Officer for HUB International’s Specialty Practices Group where he led growth initiatives and product development across North America. He built and scaled HUB’s Cannabis Specialty Practice into one of the industry’s leading brokerage platforms, leading over 300 professionals and serving over 1500 clients across the US and Canada. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Burns & Wilcox and Aon, where he led consulting and sales operations for strategic carrier clients, driving efficiency, data-led growth, and stronger partnerships between insurers and brokers.

“Jay’s track record of building trusted partnerships and accelerating growth across specialty industries aligns perfectly with Relm’s mission to contribute to the building of the future by providing solutions for complex risks in emerging markets,” said Joseph Ziolkowski, Founder and CEO of Relm Insurance. “His leadership will play a key role as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our differentiated approach to a broader network of partners.”

“Relm represents the next frontier in the evolution of specialty insurance,” said Jay Virdi. “I’m thrilled to join a team that’s redefining how capacity and risk management intersect with innovation. Together, we’ll strengthen Relm’s distribution ecosystem, deepen broker relationships, and drive value for clients navigating new and complex industries.”





-ENDS-

About Relm Insurance

The Relm Insurance group of companies (‘Relm’) comprises Relm Insurance Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries and next-generation technologies, and its affiliates. Relm Insurance launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to high growth markets, and plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm Insurance Ltd. has earned a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A, Exceptional’ from Demotech.