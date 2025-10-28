Relm Insurance Launches UK MGA, Partners with Bridgehaven

London, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 28 October 2025, London, UK: Relm Insurance (Relm), the leading insurer dedicated to emerging and innovative industries, today announced a transformative MGA by way of their new partnership with Bridgehaven Specialty UK Limited (Bridgehaven), the UK’s premier risk-taking hybrid insurer.

Relm’s UK MGA will provide a responsive underwriting experience and significantly expand access to innovative insurance solutions for brokers and their clients across the United Kingdom.

Bridgehaven will provide capacity for Relm’s specialty insurance products for innovative and emerging industries including web3, AI, biotechnology, and the space economy.

Commenting on the MGA, Joseph Ziolkowski , Relm’s Founder and CEO stated, “Our partnership with Bridgehaven marks another important milestone in Relm’s global growth strategy. This collaboration underscores our continued commitment to making insurance more accessible for innovative businesses driving the future economy throughout the UK and EU. Further, it strengthens our international footprint following our successful launch in the US and entrance to the MENA market.”

This launch continues Relm’s pursuit of seamless client service, and opens opportunities to support the UK’s growing startup ecosystem where access to insurance has often lagged behind technical advancement.

Paul Dilley , Chief Underwriting Officer at Bridgehaven , added, “We want to work with partners who exhibit excellent understanding of their markets, focused underwriting discipline and a commitment to transparency as we support them in writing profitable business. The team at Relm have a very similar ethos and culture of collaboration and transparency, and we’re excited to be supporting them.”

Danny Maleary , CEO of Pro MGA Global Solutions , said, “Relm exemplifies the new generation of ambitious MGAs that are reshaping global specialty markets through technical expertise and sharp focus on niche industries. Expanding into the UK and Europe is an important milestone in Relm’s growth journey, one that reflects both the strength of their proposition and the demand for tailored coverage. We’re proud to continue backing their vision for growth in emerging sectors — our role is to enable businesses like Relm to scale internationally with confidence.”

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries that spur innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to these high-growth markets, Relm plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of these innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A, Exceptional’ from Demotech.