ZIGChain Launches Mainnet Beta for First Layer 1 Designed for Decentralized Wealth Generation Infrastructure

ZIGChain’s Layer 1 mainnet beta launches June 25, 2025, establishing a programmable foundation for global, decentralized wealth infrastructure.

The chain enables developers and institutions to deploy scalable, performance-based investment protocols.

Singapore, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ZIGChain , a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for decentralized wealth generation, has officially launched its mainnet beta, marking its Genesis Day and laying the foundation for a new era of programmable financial access and infrastructure.

ZIGChain enables high-performance, interoperable applications across DeFi, real-world assets (RWA), and automated investment protocols. The mainnet beta launch caps off a successful testnet phase that saw rapid ecosystem expansion, with an array of native applications deploying on the platform, generating substantial developer and community engagement.

The platform is supported by a $100 million Ecosystem Fund, backed by DWF Labs, UDHC Finance, and Disrupt.com, and builds on the success of Zignaly, a licensed social investment platform connecting over 600,000 users with 150+ fund managers.

This launch follows a string of strategic milestones showcased at the April 29 ZIGChain Summit in Dubai, including the unveiling of Zamanat, the world’s first Shariah-compliant RWA tokenisation platform, and the announcement of the $25 million DeFAI Innovation Fund.

Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder of ZIGChain, stated, “Accessing reliable and transparent investment infrastructure has historically been difficult, not just for retail users, but even for experienced managers. With ZIGChain, we're taking a meaningful step toward changing that by focusing deeply on real-world assets as the foundation for long-term, scalable wealth generation. We aim to equip developers with the tools they need to start building programmable protocols designed to align with applicable law that bridge traditional assets with blockchain technology.”

Bart Bordallo, Co-Founder and CEO of ZIGChain, expressed that, “This mainnet beta launch represents a shift from vision to foundation. We've built a high-performance, interoperable architecture that can handle the complex requirements of DeFi, RWA tokenization, and automated investment protocols at scale. The infrastructure includes our validator network, cross-chain bridge capabilities, and native staking mechanisms - all designed for institutional-grade security and compliance. We’re excited to see developers leverage these technical foundations to build the next generation of financial applications”

ZIGChain launches with a robust ecosystem of native applications preparing for deployment, including Oroswap, an AI-powered conversational DEX; Valdora Finance, a native liquid staking protocol; Permapod, a lending protocol designed to accept RWAs as collateral; and Nawa Finance, a Sharia-compliant DeFi aggregator. These projects represent the early wave of builders leveraging ZIGChain’s infrastructure to bring new decentralized financial tools to market.

With this foundation in place, ZIGChain will begin rolling out critical infrastructure components, including the ZIGChain Hub for staking and validation, cross-chain bridges to support $ZIG token migration, and the activation of its validator network. These features will be deployed in phases to ensure stability, security, and long-term scalability.

By anchoring real-world assets, ethical finance, and AI-First infrastructure within a Layer 1, ZIGChain is positioning itself to support the next evolution of decentralized capital markets. The chain’s vision is clear: build the infrastructure now for what serious builders and institutional users will demand tomorrow, while ensuring that these systems are equally accessible to everyone. By putting inclusivity at the heart of its mission, ZIGChain is paving the way for a more equitable and truly global financial future.



About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize access to investment opportunities, facilitate financial inclusion regardless of income level, technical skill, or geographic location. ZIGChain enables developers and institutions to launch scalable, compliant protocols for profit-sharing, fund tokenization, and real-world asset management.

Its ecosystem includes Zignaly, a licensed social investment platform connecting over 600,000 users with more than 150 professional portfolio managers. ZIGChain also supports Zamanat, the world’s first Shariah-compliant real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, combining ethical finance with programmable blockchain infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Zamanat is a separate app built on ZIGChain. ZIGChain itself is not a Shariah compliant blockchain network.

For more information about ZIGChain, please visit zigchain.com

