DeFa By InvoiceMate To Bring Tokenized Credit on ZIGChain, Opening Access to Over One Million Users

Dubai, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DeFa by InvoiceMate, the Deloitte Future 100 company, to commence tokenization of AI-validated invoice financing at scale

Enables institutional-grade opportunities to become accessible to everyday investors on a global scale

Opening $5.2 trillion global SME financing gap to Retail Investors

Dubai, UAE, December 16, 2025 – DeFa by InvoiceMate , the Deloitte Future 100 company, will tokenize its AI-validated SME financing opportunities on ZIGChain , bringing institutional-grade private financing opportunities to over one million users in the Layer 1 blockchain's ecosystem. The integration marks a significant expansion for ZIGChain's real-world asset infrastructure, demonstrating how established fintech companies can leverage blockchain to democratize access to the 5.2 trillion USD global SME financing gap.

InvoiceMate, through its DeFa protocol, is bringing its proven "Know Your Invoice" technology to ZigChain, transforming how SME financing opportunities become accessible to retail investors. The company’s proprietary decentralized AI protocol has already processed 500 million USD in invoices with a delinquency rate of less than 0.2%, and it validates invoices in minutes rather than weeks. Through the DeFa protocol on ZigChain, these verified financing opportunities will be tokenized as liquid digital assets, opening previously inaccessible investment opportunities to retail markets. This collaboration, backed by strategic investment from ZIGLabs and partnership with Disrupt.com , demonstrates ZIGChain's ability to attract established business models that deliver real utility and proven value to blockchain technology.

According to MSME finance data, 70% of formal MSMEs lack adequate financing to thrive and grow, creating a 5.2 trillion USD gap . By building on ZIGChain, InvoiceMate transforms what was previously an exclusive institutional market—valued at $16 billion according to RWA.xyz and HTX Ventures —into accessible opportunities for everyday investors globally, creating a new and equitable model for SME financing.

The platform is expected to launch in early 2026 and be available to global investors on ZIGChain.

"This integration demonstrates exactly why we built ZIGChain as a purpose-built Layer 1 for wealth generation," said Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder of ZIGChain and Managing Partner at ZIGLabs. "InvoiceMate brings proven AI technology and a successful history of running a diverse loan tape to our ecosystem. This is the type of real-world utility that drives blockchain adoption—verified SME financing opportunities becoming accessible to our users while supporting business owners globally."

“This is how category-defining ventures are created,” said Aaqib Gadit, Founding Partner and Co-Founder at Disrupt.com. “InvoiceMate has built a tested and proven proprietary AI protocol, validating invoices in minutes rather than weeks. Our work with InvoiceMate is set to capture a significant share of this sector as it heads towards three trillion USD in value by 2028. This allows us to support SMEs across the world and unlock trillions of trapped SME potential. ”

“Banks face a structural limit in SME financing because traditional verification does not scale,” said Ibrahim Salman, Co-Founder of InvoiceMate. “Our AI-native capabilities confirm invoice authenticity in minutes and at a fraction of the cost. A Dubai electronics retailer that waits 90 days for hotel payment can receive 85 percent of the invoice value within two days through InvoiceMate. Now, with ZIGChain’s distribution and support from Disrupt, we can also give ordinary people the opportunity to participate in the same financing opportunities as major institutions.”

About InvoiceMate

InvoiceMate is a leading AI-powered SME invoice financing platform in the GCC, recognized by Deloitte as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE. DeFa by InvoiceMate, through its “Know Your Invoice” protocol, has processed more than 500 million USD in transactions for over 2500 SMEs with industry-leading performance indicators. Learn more: www.invoicemate.net | www.imdefa.com

About ZIGChain

ZIGChain is a purpose-built Layer 1 for wealth creation. Through an integrated wealth management module, ZIGChain enables investors to co-invest with professional fund managers across real-world assets with institutional-grade compliance. Learn more: www.zigchain.com

About Disrupt.com

Disrupt.com is the AI-native company factory building ventures with proprietary technology advantages. The platform reimagines startup creation using AI-enhanced venture building systems that accelerate speed, scale, and impact. Disrupt supports founders across the full lifecycle from concept to global scale within a unified company manufacturing system.



