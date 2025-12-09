Zoniqx and ZIGChain collaborate to Advance Regulated Tokenized Markets

Abu Dhabi , Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIGChain , the Layer 1 blockchain engineered for wealth generation, and Zoniqx , which has been pioneering institutional tokenization infrastructure since 2017, today announced a partnership at RWA Connect Abu Dhabi that integrates Zoniqx's institutional tokenization platform directly into ZIGChain's blockchain network, enabling banks and asset managers to issue regulated tokenized assets with automated compliance built in.

The integration of Zonqix institutional tokenization stack with ZIGChain marks a major milestone for regulated RWA infrastructure. With Zoniqx’s compliance-first lifecycle engine now live on ZIGChain, the collaboration merges a proven, multi-jurisdictional tokenization framework with a Layer 1 designed specifically for asset-backed settlement and institutional-scale performance. This integration now enables institutions to deploy regulated tokenized credit, real estate, commodities, and structured products directly on ZIGChain using Zoniqx’s z360 lifecycle engine, significantly expanding the distribution and settlement pathways for institutional RWAs.

Under the partnership, institutions can now issue tokenized assets on ZIGChain using Zoniqx's z360 lifecycle platform, which automates compliance verification, investor onboarding, and cross-border regulatory requirements. Instead of coordinating separate legal, compliance, and technology teams for each market, the system handles regulatory checks, transfer approvals, and reporting automatically and effectively.

"Institutions need infrastructure that is compliant by design, not bolted on afterward," said Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder of ZIGChain. "This integration gives banks and asset managers a single platform to issue, manage, and distribute tokenized products with regulatory certainty across markets. That's what moves tokenization from testing to actual deployment."

"Institutions are no longer asking if tokenization will scale – they are asking how it will scale safely, compliantly, and across jurisdictions," said Prasanth Kalangi, Co-Founder & CEO of Zoniqx. "By bringing our lifecycle engine onto a settlement layer purpose-built for institutional performance, we are delivering the clarity and operational certainty global markets have been waiting for."

The announcement follows significant institutional momentum for ZIGChain in recent months. BTCS announced a strategic allocation of $30 million with plans to operate validators on the network, SEGG Media committed $300 million to its digital asset and tokenization program on ZIGChain, and Apex Group - a global fund administrator overseeing $3.4 trillion in assets - began collaborating on various tokenization initiatives.

The partnership was unveiled at one of the prominent RWA events at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, a high-level, invite-only gathering of institutional allocators, asset managers, and digital infrastructure leaders.

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx (pronounced "Zoh-nicks") is a global fintech leader headquartered in Silicon Valley enabling regulated, institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets. Through its multi-chain product suite, including zProtocol (DyCIST/ ERC-7518), zCompliance, zConnect, zPay, zIdentity, and z360, Zoniqx delivers compliant, scalable, and interoperable tokenization infrastructure for banks, asset managers, funds, and enterprises across global markets. Learn more at www.zoniqx.com .