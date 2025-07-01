Devolutions Backs Avalonia, Fuels Native Future of Remote Desktop Manager with $3M Investment

MONTREAL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolutions, a global leader in secure software solutions, has committed $3 million USD over the next three years to support Avalonia UI, the open-source, cross-platform .NET UI framework. As Avalonia’s lead sponsor, Devolutions will help drive improvements to documentation, tooling and core functionality – enhancing the platform for developers and users alike.

The investment marks a strategic move in the ongoing modernization of Devolutions’ Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to native applications over web-based alternatives. In the IT management space, performance, reliability and responsiveness are essential – and native solutions remain the most effective way to meet those expectations.

Avalonia is a powerful UI framework that enables developers to create desktop applications for Windows, macOS, Linux, and beyond – including mobile and WebAssembly. With strong Linux support, vendor independence, and an open development model, Avalonia stands out in the .NET ecosystem. Devolutions uses the framework in multiple products to ensure seamless, cross-platform experiences.

“Avalonia gives us the performance and flexibility to build robust, cross-platform PAM solutions without compromise,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “In supporting its open-source future, we’re not just contributing financially. We’re investing in the tools that let us deliver uncompromising performance and native-level UX to our users. That means smoother experiences, faster feature rollouts, and stronger cross-platform support – now and in the future.”

Avalonia’s CEO, Mike James, noted that the sponsorship provides a crucial foundation for growth: “This support creates a reliable funding bridge that enables our engineering teams to expand capabilities without compromising the open-source core. Our shared goal is to deliver rapid, measurable improvements in tooling and documentation that benefit all users.”

“Strengthening Avalonia’s roadmap safeguards the reliability our products demand and repays the community that helps us succeed,” Hervieux added.

About Devolutions

Founded in 2010 in Quebec, Canada, Devolutions serves over one million users across more than 140 countries. The company is on a mission to develop innovative software that enables users to achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals – simply, effectively and cost-efficiently.

