Blue Navy Recovery Celebrates 200 successful unclaimed property recovery cases in California and Georgia, $6 Million in Recovered Funds

Irvine, CA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a leading unclaimed property recovery firm operating in California and Georgia, today announced the successful completion of 200 client claims, totaling over $6 million in recovered funds. This milestone reflects not just the company’s operational efficiency, but also the growing awareness around reclaiming dormant assets that many individuals may not realize are legally theirs.





The firm’s approach to unclaimed property recovery is rooted in accessibility, compliance, and clarity. Blue Navy Recovery provides comprehensive support—from document preparation to direct communication with state agencies—removing the burdens typically associated with navigating bureaucratic systems. With no upfront charges and a compensation model based solely on successful recoveries, the service is designed to be risk-free and approachable for claimants at any income level. The company's recent launch was covered by prominent publishers like Business Insider and Yahoo! Finance.

Blue Navy Recovery has worked with hundreds of individuals who had no prior knowledge that the state was holding funds in their name. These include old bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, utility refunds, and more. Verified client reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp highlight the impact of Blue Navy's work. Additionally, those interested in a deeper look at specific case stories can explore verified client experiences shared via publicly available reviews and testimonials.

“Reaching 200 successful cases is a meaningful benchmark,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “Every claim represents not just a number, but a person reconnecting with assets that had slipped through the cracks. It’s a privilege to facilitate those outcomes.”

The company was born from firsthand frustration with state-run recovery systems and has since built a streamlined, secure model designed around user ease and institutional trust. Claimants have access to a secure and user-friendly client process and support materials to streamline the process of recovering unclaimed funds within each state's state-specific recovery process.

About Blue Navy Recovery



Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we’ve helped return millions of dollars to rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing — so you don’t have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.

Press inquiries

Blue Navy Recovery

https://www.bluenavy.org

David Dorfman

david@bluenavy.org

(619) 215-1972





