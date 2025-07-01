Stronger Messaging and a Sharper Value Proposition Drive Recovery of Brand Trust for Utilities

LIVONIA, Mich., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that, for the first time since 2021, midyear utility Brand Trust has improved. As utilities work to strengthen their reputations and sharpen their communication efforts, the industry’s Brand Trust Index has risen 17 points, reaching 697 on a 1,000-point scale.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2025 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 148 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Electric and combination utilities, which saw the sharpest post-COVID-19 Brand Trust declines, led the comeback, with natural gas utilities also showing strong improvement. “It’s encouraging to see the positive momentum in Brand Trust that began in late 2024 continuing into this year,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “This upward trend puts utilities in a stronger position to maintain customer confidence as seasonal summer bills and midyear rate increases take effect.”

Driving the Brand Trust rebound are 40 top-performing utilities that significantly outperform the industry average, earning recognition as Escalent’s 2025 Most Trusted Brands.

Although the industry as a whole has increased its investment in communication this year, the 2025 Most Trusted Brands have gone even further. Their Communications Intensity Index—a metric reflecting per-customer communication spending—is 17% higher than the industry average, fueled by greater customer recall of distinct utility messages delivered across multiple channels.

Notably, the 2025 Most Trusted Brands are successfully reinforcing their value proposition, with customers rating them 7% above average for offering reasonable rates for the services they provide—an aspect of Brand Trust that declined sharply in 2022 and 2023 and has proven challenging to recover.

“The utility value proposition continues to evolve,” said Haggerty. “It’s not just about the bill amount. Value encompasses improved reliability, opportunities for savings, better customer service, ease of doing business, and the utility’s active role in supporting the community—delivering a broader sense of fairness and value that customers recognize and appreciate.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 40 utilities as our 2025 Most Trusted Brands.

Cogent Syndicated 2025 Most Trusted Utility Brands* Atmos Energy – South Mississippi Power Avista New Jersey Natural Gas Black Hills Energy – Midwest OPPD Cascade Natural Gas OUC CenterPoint Energy – Midwest PECO Chattanooga Gas Company Peoples Citizens Energy Pepco Columbia Gas – East Philadelphia Gas Works Columbia Gas – South PPL Electric Utilities Con Edison PSE&G Consumers Energy Puget Sound Energy Dominion Energy South Carolina Salt River Project Elizabethtown Gas South Jersey Gas Company Entergy Arkansas Spire Missouri – East Entergy Mississippi TECO Peoples Gas Florida City Gas Company UGI Utilities Georgia Power Virginia Natural Gas Intermountain Gas Company Washington Gas Louisville Gas & Electric Wisconsin Public Service MidAmerican Energy Xcel Energy – Midwest

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands have Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 148 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the level of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score PECO Combination 724 PSE&G Combination 712 Con Edison Combination 710 National Grid Combination 701 Delmarva Power Combination 680 BGE Combination 667 Eversource Combination 650 RG&E Combination 619 NYSEG Combination 613 Pepco Electric 704 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 701 Green Mountain Power Electric 689 Duquesne Light Company Electric 688 West Penn Power Electric 685 Met-Ed Electric 675 Penn Power Electric 674 Penelec Electric 674 PSEG Long Island Electric 663 Mon Power Electric 653 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 650 Potomac Edison Electric 648 Appalachian Power Electric 623 Atlantic City Electric Electric 618 Central Maine Power Electric 581 Elizabethtown Gas Natural gas 725 Washington Gas Natural gas 723 Peoples Natural gas 723 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural gas 722 Columbia Gas – East Natural gas 719 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural gas 712 UGI Utilities Natural gas 708 South Jersey Gas Company Natural gas 708 National Fuel Gas Natural gas 701





Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 734 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 730 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 728 MidAmerican Energy Combination 728 Consumers Energy Combination 718 NIPSCO Combination 709 Ameren Illinois Combination 702 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 694 We Energies Combination 694 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 694 DTE Energy Combination 687 Alliant Energy Combination 677 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 496 OPPD Electric 771 ComEd Electric 705 AEP Ohio Electric 699 Ameren Missouri Electric 694 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 690 Evergy Electric 688 Ohio Edison Electric 682 The Illuminating Company Electric 673 AES Indiana Electric 669 AES Ohio Electric 666 Toledo Edison Electric 660 Citizens Energy Natural gas 728 Spire Missouri – East Natural gas 725 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural gas 723 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural gas 703 Peoples Gas Natural gas 702 Nicor Gas Natural gas 700 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural gas 696 Spire Missouri – West Natural gas 693 Kansas Gas Service Natural gas 687 Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural gas 675





South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 717 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 711 CPS Energy Combination 677 MLGW Combination 629 OUC Electric 760 Georgia Power Electric 752 Entergy Mississippi Electric 751 Mississippi Power Electric 750 Entergy Arkansas Electric 742 Duke Energy Progress Electric 739 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 726 Xcel Energy – South Electric 723 Florida Power & Light Electric 722 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 717 El Paso Electric Electric 710 Nashville Electric Service Electric 705 Duke Energy Florida Electric 705 Alabama Power Electric 704 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 700 Entergy Louisiana Electric 694 JEA Electric 691 Entergy Texas Electric 689 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 689 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 688 OG&E Electric 681 Kentucky Utilities Electric 677 Austin Energy Electric 661 Entergy New Orleans Electric 646 FPL Northwest FL Electric 628 Kentucky Power Electric 620 Atmos Energy – South Natural gas 780 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural gas 767 TECO Peoples Gas Natural gas 759 Florida City Gas Company Natural gas 756 Virginia Natural Gas Natural gas 749 Columbia Gas – South Natural gas 747 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural gas 742 Texas Gas Service Natural gas 737 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural gas 720 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural gas 719 Spire South Natural gas 716 Enbridge Gas North Carolina Natural gas 710





West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Puget Sound Energy Combination 728 Avista Combination 727 NorthWestern Energy Combination 698 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 698 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 684 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 669 PG&E Combination 618 SDG&E Combination 534 Salt River Project Electric 764 Snohomish PUD Electric 738 Seattle City Light Electric 733 SMUD Electric 731 LADWP Electric 720 APS Electric 715 Tucson Electric Power Electric 714 Idaho Power Electric 711 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 699 PNM Electric 690 Pacific Power Electric 676 Southern California Edison Electric 666 Portland General Electric Electric 666 NV Energy Electric 624 Cascade Natural Gas Natural gas 761 Intermountain Gas Company Natural gas 746 Southwest Gas Natural gas 738 SoCalGas Natural gas 731 New Mexico Gas Company Natural gas 719 NW Natural Natural gas 714 Enbridge Gas West Natural gas 679



About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,086 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 148 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

