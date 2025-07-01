Stronger Messaging and a Sharper Value Proposition Drive Recovery of Brand Trust for Utilities

Escalent Recognizes 40 Utilities as 2025 Most Trusted Brands

 | Source: Escalent, Inc. Escalent, Inc.

LIVONIA, Mich., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that, for the first time since 2021, midyear utility Brand Trust has improved. As utilities work to strengthen their reputations and sharpen their communication efforts, the industry’s Brand Trust Index has risen 17 points, reaching 697 on a 1,000-point scale.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2025 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 148 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Electric and combination utilities, which saw the sharpest post-COVID-19 Brand Trust declines, led the comeback, with natural gas utilities also showing strong improvement. “It’s encouraging to see the positive momentum in Brand Trust that began in late 2024 continuing into this year,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “This upward trend puts utilities in a stronger position to maintain customer confidence as seasonal summer bills and midyear rate increases take effect.”

Driving the Brand Trust rebound are 40 top-performing utilities that significantly outperform the industry average, earning recognition as Escalent’s 2025 Most Trusted Brands.

Although the industry as a whole has increased its investment in communication this year, the 2025 Most Trusted Brands have gone even further. Their Communications Intensity Index—a metric reflecting per-customer communication spending—is 17% higher than the industry average, fueled by greater customer recall of distinct utility messages delivered across multiple channels.

Notably, the 2025 Most Trusted Brands are successfully reinforcing their value proposition, with customers rating them 7% above average for offering reasonable rates for the services they provide—an aspect of Brand Trust that declined sharply in 2022 and 2023 and has proven challenging to recover.

“The utility value proposition continues to evolve,” said Haggerty. “It’s not just about the bill amount. Value encompasses improved reliability, opportunities for savings, better customer service, ease of doing business, and the utility’s active role in supporting the community—delivering a broader sense of fairness and value that customers recognize and appreciate.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 40 utilities as our 2025 Most Trusted Brands.

Cogent Syndicated 2025 Most Trusted Utility Brands*
Atmos Energy – SouthMississippi Power
AvistaNew Jersey Natural Gas
Black Hills Energy – MidwestOPPD
Cascade Natural GasOUC
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestPECO
Chattanooga Gas CompanyPeoples
Citizens EnergyPepco
Columbia Gas – EastPhiladelphia Gas Works
Columbia Gas – SouthPPL Electric Utilities
Con EdisonPSE&G
Consumers EnergyPuget Sound Energy
Dominion Energy South CarolinaSalt River Project
Elizabethtown GasSouth Jersey Gas Company
Entergy ArkansasSpire Missouri – East
Entergy MississippiTECO Peoples Gas
Florida City Gas CompanyUGI Utilities
Georgia PowerVirginia Natural Gas
Intermountain Gas CompanyWashington Gas
Louisville Gas & ElectricWisconsin Public Service
MidAmerican EnergyXcel Energy – Midwest

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands have Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 148 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the level of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
PECOCombination724
PSE&GCombination712
Con EdisonCombination710
National GridCombination701
Delmarva PowerCombination680
BGECombination667
EversourceCombination650
RG&ECombination619
NYSEGCombination613
PepcoElectric704
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric701
Green Mountain PowerElectric689
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric688
West Penn PowerElectric685
Met-EdElectric675
Penn PowerElectric674
PenelecElectric674
PSEG Long IslandElectric663
Mon PowerElectric653
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric650
Potomac EdisonElectric648
Appalachian PowerElectric623
Atlantic City ElectricElectric618
Central Maine PowerElectric581
Elizabethtown GasNatural gas725
Washington GasNatural gas723
PeoplesNatural gas723
New Jersey Natural GasNatural gas722
Columbia Gas – EastNatural gas719
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural gas712
UGI UtilitiesNatural gas708
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural gas708
National Fuel GasNatural gas701


Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination734
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination730
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination728
MidAmerican EnergyCombination728
Consumers EnergyCombination718
NIPSCOCombination709
Ameren IllinoisCombination702
Duke Energy MidwestCombination694
We EnergiesCombination694
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination694
DTE EnergyCombination687
Alliant EnergyCombination677
CenterPoint Energy – IndianaCombination496
OPPDElectric771
ComEdElectric705
AEP OhioElectric699
Ameren MissouriElectric694
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric690
EvergyElectric688
Ohio EdisonElectric682
The Illuminating CompanyElectric673
AES IndianaElectric669
AES OhioElectric666
Toledo EdisonElectric660
Citizens EnergyNatural gas728
Spire Missouri – EastNatural gas725
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural gas723
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural gas703
Peoples GasNatural gas702
Nicor GasNatural gas700
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural gas696
Spire Missouri – WestNatural gas693
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural gas687
Enbridge Gas OhioNatural gas675


South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination717
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination711
CPS EnergyCombination677
MLGWCombination629
OUCElectric760
Georgia PowerElectric752
Entergy MississippiElectric751
Mississippi PowerElectric750
Entergy ArkansasElectric742
Duke Energy ProgressElectric739
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric726
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric723
Florida Power & LightElectric722
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric717
El Paso ElectricElectric710
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric705
Duke Energy FloridaElectric705
Alabama PowerElectric704
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric700
Entergy LouisianaElectric694
JEAElectric691
Entergy TexasElectric689
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric689
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric688
OG&EElectric681
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric677
Austin EnergyElectric661
Entergy New OrleansElectric646
FPL Northwest FLElectric628
Kentucky PowerElectric620
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural gas780
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural gas767
TECO Peoples GasNatural gas759
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural gas756
Virginia Natural GasNatural gas749
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural gas747
Piedmont Natural GasNatural gas742
Texas Gas ServiceNatural gas737
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural gas720
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural gas719
Spire SouthNatural gas716
Enbridge Gas North CarolinaNatural gas710


West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Puget Sound EnergyCombination728
AvistaCombination727
NorthWestern EnergyCombination698
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination698
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination684
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination669
PG&ECombination618
SDG&ECombination534
Salt River ProjectElectric764
Snohomish PUDElectric738
Seattle City LightElectric733
SMUDElectric731
LADWPElectric720
APSElectric715
Tucson Electric PowerElectric714
Idaho PowerElectric711
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric699
PNMElectric690
Pacific PowerElectric676
Southern California EdisonElectric666
Portland General ElectricElectric666
NV EnergyElectric624
Cascade Natural GasNatural gas761
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural gas746
Southwest GasNatural gas738
SoCalGasNatural gas731
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural gas719
NW NaturalNatural gas714
Enbridge Gas WestNatural gas679


About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,086 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 148 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

ContactStephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192
stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a60a461-0c2d-4b8b-9c3f-02d697356764

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab793b38-db3e-4ac4-a6c2-ffa1c9a7f7a0


Suzanne Haggerty 2025-MTB-Residential

Tags

utility CX utility brand utility industry

Related Links

Recommended Reading