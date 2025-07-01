TransCrypts Launches JustScreen, the World’s First Free Background Check Service

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCrypts , a blockchain-based platform for secure employment verification and digital record sharing, today announced the launch of JustScreen, the world’s first completely free background check service for HR teams, employers, and job applicants.

JustScreen eliminates the traditional $30 to $100 cost per background check by allowing individuals to securely permission-share their own verified employment, education, and identity data, including pay stubs, W-2s, transcripts, diplomas, and licenses. Instead of requiring access to sensitive documents, employers receive instant confirmation that the records are legitimate, without ever seeing or storing the originals.

“Nobody likes paying for background checks. Now, you don’t have to,” said Zain Zaidi, CEO and Founder of TransCrypts. “For the first time, trust is not a luxury line item. It’s free, instant, and in the applicant’s hands.”

Legacy background checks can’t keep up with AI-generated fraud or today’s hiring demands

Traditional background checks are costly, slow, and increasingly outdated. U.S. employers spend more than $4.5 billion per year on background screening , with typical checks costing $30 to $100 per candidate and taking two to five business days to complete (SHRM, 2024). These delays often result in lost talent; 60% of job seekers say they’ve walked away from a hiring process that took too long .

Meanwhile, with AI making it easier to fake credentials and generate convincing fraudulent documents, the need for faster, more secure, and more accurate background checks is growing fast.

JustScreen meets this moment with real-time validation that makes it virtually impossible to falsify a diploma, pay stub, or ID — all while giving candidates complete control over what they choose to share.

“AI is reshaping how we work—and how we’re targeted. As employment fraud becomes more sophisticated, tools like TransCrypts are essential to protect workers’ identities and verify credentials with trust. This is a critical step forward in defending against AI-based employment scams,” said Hadeel Al-Tashi, Head of SHRM Labs, SHRM’s workplace innovation and venture capital arm.

Fast, private and built to work with your HR stack

JustScreen delivers verified results in under 60 seconds. It removes financial barriers, protects candidate privacy, and integrates directly with over 200 HRIS and ATS systems including ADP, Workday, UKG, and Greenhouse.

Key benefits include:

Free for both employers and applicants

Instant verified results in less than 60 seconds

Candidates control what is shared, protecting personal data

Advanced encryption prevents document fraud

Seamless integration with existing HR tools

Compliant with FCRA, CCPA, GDPR, and CPA privacy laws

JustScreen is especially valuable for organizations hiring contractors, volunteers, or employees in high-turnover roles, where cost, speed and trust are essential.

Unlike traditional background check providers, TransCrypts puts individuals, not third-party vendors, in control of the verification process. By eliminating intermediaries and returning control to users, the company enables a more transparent, privacy-forward, and inclusive hiring experience.

TransCrypts has already served millions of individuals across hundreds of enterprises, delivering millions of dollars in cost savings. With growing adoption across industries such as healthcare, staffing, and financial services, TransCrypts is helping employers stay ahead of fraud risk and meet rising expectations around data privacy, speed, and fairness.

To learn more about JustScreen, please visit https://www.transcrypts.com/background-checks .

About TransCrypts

Founded in 2020, TransCrypts is transforming how employment and income records are issued, verified, and shared. Backed by Mark Cuban, Protocol Labs, and Portal Ventures, the company uses blockchain and cryptographic technologies to automate compliance and return ownership of verified records to individuals. To learn more about the company, visit www.transcrypts.com .

Media Contact:

Carolyn Adams

carolyn@liftoffcommunications.com