NP Digital Elevates Paid Media ROI Through Strategic Partnership with Anura

San Diego, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end digital marketing, announced its partnership with Anura, a cutting-edge ad fraud solution, to deliver higher quality paid media traffic that drives stronger return on investment (ROI) for its clients.

The collaboration, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has enabled NP Digital’s paid media team to harness Anura’s powerful fraud detection technology to eliminate invalid traffic across client campaigns. By removing bots, malware, and human-driven fraud in real time, NP Digital ensures that paid media budgets reach legitimate, high-intent audiences. This results in better campaign performance and more informed decision-making for clients.

“NP Digital is relentless about delivering real, measurable results to our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Our partnership with Anura is one more way we’re investing in premium technologies that drive higher quality traffic, smarter media buying, and ultimately, a stronger ROI for the brands we work with.”

As a premium platform in the ad fraud space, Anura stands out for its focus on accuracy and real-time performance. With a 99.999% accuracy guarantee, it offers unmatched accuracy in identifying fraudulent visitors, empowering marketers to make data-backed decisions that improve campaign outcomes.

Over the past year, NP Digital has used Anura’s data to build sophisticated exclusionary audiences that are now applied across all client accounts. This ensures that both new and existing clients benefit from cleaner, higher quality traffic. With Anura’s insights embedded into NP Digital’s paid media strategies, clients experience more efficient budget allocation and higher engagement from authentic audiences.

According to Anura’s Global Ad Fraud Report, digital ad spend exceeded $790 billion globally in 2024. That same year, invalid traffic cost advertisers more than $140 billion, with North America facing an ad fraud rate of 18 percent, the second highest globally. Losses from fraud are expected to surge to $200 billion by 2028, highlighting the growing need for solutions that preserve the integrity and impact of media investments.

“Partnering with NP Digital aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure advertisers get what they pay for, real results from real people,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Anura. “The global agency’s commitment to performance and accountability makes them an ideal partner in raising the standard for paid media quality.”

###

About Anura:

Anura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations and all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura.io.



About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.