Property Management Software Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 54.16 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global property management software market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.95 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 54.16 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2025 to 2032. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand to enhance operational efficiency in both residential and commercial properties. Additionally, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in property management is expected to further accelerate market expansion.

Property Management Software Market Key Takeaways

Based on component, software segment is anticipated to dominate the industry, generating a revenue of about USD 20.34 Bn in 2025.

By deployment mode, on-premises segment is set to account for more than three-fifths of the global property management software market share in 2025.

In terms of end user, property managers segment will likely hold a market share of 44.4% by the end of 2025.

North America property management software market size is projected to reach about USD 10.22 Bn in 2025.

Demand for property management software in Asia Pacific is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and expansion of residential infrastructure.

Expanding Real Estate Sector Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest property management software market research report highlights key factors driving market expansion. One such prominent growth factor is the rapid growth of the real estate sector globally.

Demand for residential and commercial spaces is increasing rapidly due to population growth and urbanization. This is prompting property managers and owners to adopt digital tools for efficient operations, thereby contributing to growth of the property management software market.

Property management software, also referred to as property management system, enables users to streamline and automate daily operations of managing rental properties. Therefore, expansion of the real estate industry, coupled with growing adoption of digital solutions, is expected to boost demand for property management software during the forecast period.

Data Security Concerns and High Initial Costs Restraining Market Growth

The future property management software market outlook appears optimistic. However, certain factors are expected to limit market growth to some extent. These include rising concerns over data security and high cost of property management software.

Some property management platforms require significant upfront investments. This becomes a barrier for small and medium-sized property managers and landlords, thereby negatively impacting property management software market demand.

Property management software handles sensitive tenant and financial data. This raises concerns about potential cybersecurity and data breaches, thereby slowing down adoption of property management software.

Growing Popularity of Cloud-based Solutions Creating Growth Opportunities

The property management software industry is witnessing a rapid shift towards cloud-based solutions. More and more end users are adopting cloud-based property management software due to benefits like remote accessibility, scalability, and real-time updates. This transition is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for property management software companies.

Cloud-based property management software is especially attractive to small and mid-sized property managers and landlords. This is due to its lower upfront costs and reduced IT maintenance compared to traditional on-premise systems. As digital transformation accelerates across the real estate sector, demand for flexible and scalable cloud solutions is expected to continue rising.

Impact of AI on the Property Management Software Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the property management software market. It enhances automation, streamlines decision-making, and improves customer service through data-driven insights and virtual assistants.

AI-powered tools enable predictive maintenance, streamline tenant screening, automate rent collection, and improve lease management through data-driven insights. Virtual assistants and chatbots also elevate tenant engagement by offering 24/7 support.

Many companies are embracing this trend by incorporating AI in their solutions. For instance, in June 2025, RealPage officially launched Lumina AI Workforce at the NAA’s Apartmentalize 2025 conference.

Lumina AI Workforce is a coordinated network of intelligent agents embedded across property management operations like leasing, finance, resident engagement, and more. It is designed to automate routine tasks as well as offer real-time insights, all while working alongside human teams.

Emerging Property Management Software Market Trends

A key trend in the PMS market is the incorporation of advanced technologies. Vendors are increasingly incorporating AI, IoT, and data analytics into their solutions. These smart technologies enable features like predictive maintenance, automated customer support through chatbots, and data-driven decision-making for property managers.

Demand for mobile-friendly solutions is increasing significantly amid growing usage of smartphones by both tenants and landlords. This is putting self-service portals into limelight.

Leading property management software vendors are constantly focusing on offering advanced PMS solutions to enhance tenant satisfaction. This will likely boost the property management software market growth in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global property management software market is projected to experience rapid growth, owing to increasing real estate investments, growing adoption of digital solutions, and rising popularity of cloud-based property management software solutions,” said a senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights (CMI).

Current Events and Their Impact on the Property Management Software Market

Event Description and Impact AI Act Implementation in the EU (Effective 2025) Description: The European Union’s AI Act now mandates strict compliance and transparency in AI usage, especially in tenant screening and rental pricing. Impact: PMS Vendors are required to revise AI-powered PMS modules for GDPR and AI Act compliance, leading to demand for “explainable AI” features and compliance-certified platform AWS February 2025 Outage & Rise of Sovereign Clouds Description: AWS’s Europe West region experienced a multi-hour outage, disrupting several PMS platforms. Simultaneously, governments are pushing for sovereign cloud adoption. Impact: Property managers are favoring multi-cloud PMS architectures and providers offering data residency assurances, especially in the EU and Middle East. China’s 2025 Real Estate Rescue Stimulus Package Description: In March 2025, China launched a large-scale real estate support package targeting unfinished housing projects and boosting digital governance. Impact: PMS vendors in Asia-Pacific are seeing renewed demand, especially for mobile-first, government-integrated, and smart city-compatible platforms.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the property management software market report:

IBM Corporation

AppFolio, Inc.

Accruent

Yardi Systems, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding

HappyCo

IQware Inc.

Entrata, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PropertyMe Pty. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

REI Master Pty. Ltd.

RealPage, Inc.

Zumper

Trimble



Key Developments

In June 2025, AppFolio unveiled new innovations, including the next evolution of AppFolio Realm-X, at NAA Apartmentalize 2025. They are designed to automate complex workflows through advanced agentic operations.

In October 2024, MagicDoor launched the first AI-Native property management software platform for the prop-tech sector. This new solution streamlines workflows, slashes expenses, and delivers unmatched user experience.

In March 2024, Planon introduced its new Planon Real Estate Management for SAP S/4HANA solution. The new offering provides comprehensive real estate and property management capabilities with full integration into SAP S/4HANA. It can help organizations to optimize their real estate strategy and operate smart, sustainable buildings.

Detailed Segmentation-

Component Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Property Managers

Landlords

Real Estate Investors

Property Owners

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn 2019 - 2031)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



