Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) Forms Dogecoin Treasury, Inc. to Support Development of Dogecoin-Related Tools and Infrastructure

MESQUITE, NV, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV – July 1, 2025 – Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP), a publicly traded company engaged in digital asset development, today announced the formation of Dogecoin Treasury, Inc. (“DTI”), a new wholly owned subsidiary. DTI has been established to support the Company’s internal efforts to develop and manage software tools and infrastructure related to Dogecoin, including early-stage work on a proposed protocol framework currently referred to as the Dogecoin Protocol.

The Dogecoin Protocol is currently in development and is intended to organize and support the Company’s Dogecoin-related initiatives in a unified technical structure. DTI is expected to serve as the dedicated entity for managing related intellectual property, technology planning, and, where applicable, digital assets acquired or used in connection with protocol-aligned activities.

Initial Areas of Focus for Dogecoin Treasury, Inc.:

Support the Company’s Dogecoin-related development initiatives;

Assist in the management of digital assets, including DOGE, held or acquired by the Company;

Serve as a platform for protocol-related asset ownership and long-term planning.

“DTI gives us a dedicated framework to align our technical work involving Dogecoin with our broader business objectives,” said a spokesperson for Dogecoin Cash Inc. “This structure will support the orderly development and potential implementation of internally developed tools, including the Dogecoin Protocol.”

The Company notes that the Dogecoin Protocol remains under development, and there can be no assurance regarding its completion, features, or timing of deployment.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (DOGP)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. DOGP holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. DOGP engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

Core Business Segments

DOGP focuses on cannabis telemedicine, developing and commercializing cannabis-based products, including CBD-infused wellness solutions, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations. The company seeks to expand its product portfolio through strategic licensing agreements, research partnerships, and acquisitions in the cannabis industry.

Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion:

Recognizing the growing importance of blockchain technology and DeFi, DOGP explores innovative applications in tokenization, smart contracts, and decentralized finance protocols. The company is developing blockchain-powered solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in cannabis supply chains and financial transactions. As part of its digital asset strategy, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. continues to assess potential utility tokens, NFTs, and other crypto-related ventures that align with its long-term vision.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Acquisitions & Partnerships: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. actively seeks strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand its influence in both the cannabis and blockchain industries.

Regulatory Compliance & Innovation: The company remains committed to operating within regulatory frameworks while leveraging emerging technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

Market Expansion & Investor Relations: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. aims to broaden its investor base and enhance shareholder value by expanding market penetration and diversifying revenue streams.

As the cannabis and blockchain markets continue to evolve, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. positions itself as a forward-thinking company, bridging the gap between natural wellness and decentralized finance. The company's long-term vision involves leveraging blockchain for real-world applications, including traceability in the cannabis industry, DeFi lending solutions, and digital payment integrations.

For the latest updates and investor details, visit www.cbds.com. For information on risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s SEC filings.

